Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard back in West Ham frame

Crystal Palace are out to make a major double swoop to end the transfer window, for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, per The Scottish Sun.

Patrick Vieira will make a raid on his former club for striker Nketiah, who previously spent time on loan at Leeds, while looking to make a move north of the border too.

The new Eagles boss has already added Will Hughes to his squad and is looking to put the finishing touches on before the deadline comes.