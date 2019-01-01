Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real offer Asensio for Mane switch

Mateo Kovacic will be a player the club has revealed, albeit inadvertently on their app, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The international spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge from and was expected to make the transfer permanent, he's available to sign before his loan deal expires on June 30, despite Chelsea's transfer ban.

The club's app, The 5th Stand, revealed the signing and even featured an interview with Kovacic in which he says "It was an amazing feeling to sign for Chelsea first on loan and now permanently."