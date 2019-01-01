Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd to battle for £60m Maguire

Juventus want Pochettino
A move for the Tottenham boss will not come cheaply
Juventus want to make Mauricio Pochettino their head coach if the Argentine leaves Tottenham, according to Corriere dello Sport.
It may cost the Serie A champions €20m (£17m.$22.5m) if they are to land their man, however.
The Spurs manager has previously been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, but both jobs have recently been handed to Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, respectively.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd to battle for £60m Maguire
The Premier League trio are battling for the English centre-back's signature.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in signing Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, valued at £60m (€69m/$78m), according to The Sun.
Chelsea's looming transfer ban may keep them out of the running unless it is overturned, while Arsenal will need to qualify for the Champions League will affect their ability to compete financially, although central defence is a problem area for the Gunners.
Manchester United have the financial clout to bid but Solskjaer appears to be looking primarily at lower-cost options. However, defence is a real issue for the Red Devils, too.
Bayern Munich look for medical clearance to sign Hudson-Odoi
Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea but will look for doctors to sign off on him before committing to a purchase, according to Bild.
The 18-year-old winger was the subject of a failed bid from the Bavarian outfit but they want to be sure that he will recover from his ruptured Achilles, sustained against Burnley.
There was speculation that interest had cooled following the teenager's injury, but if he passes various checks then the reigning Bundesliga champions will look to come back in for Chelsea's newly-crowned Young Player of the Year.
No way back for Bale at Real Madrid
Bale's relationship with both Real Madrid fans and manager Zinedine Zidane is so fractured that it appears to be past the point of repair, according to AS.
The Welshman was left out entirely against Villarreal after failing to net in his previous seven league games.
However, Bale does not appear keen to leave the Spanish capital, and Los Blancos are struggling to find a buyer due to the forward's huge wages.
City to buy Joao Felix if they offload Jesus
Manchester City will look to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, but only if they can sell Gabriel Jesus, according to A Bola.
However, City are unwilling to match the teenage forward's staggering €120m (£104m/$135m) release clause.
Benfica, reluctantly, are aware that they will struggle to keep hold of their young star and will look to make as large a profit as they can, and may be willing to accept some players in part-exchange.
Solskjaer looking to re-work Man Utd squad with cheaper deals
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to re-work his squad with cheaper deals and avoid big-money moves unless necessary, according to The Sun.
Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Angel DI Maria have all been purchased for massive fees as the club has sought to recover from Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement - a model the Norweigan is looking to move away from.
United are set for a major overhaul in the summer, with many senior stars either out of contract or linked with moves away from the club, but it appears that it will be talented youngsters rather than marquee signings that will replace them at Old Trafford.