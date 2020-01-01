Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea make firm offer for Barca target Olmo

West Ham have had a bid to bring former goalkeeper Darren Randolph back from rejected, according to Sky Sports News.

David Moyes has reportedly made signing a new goalkeeper a top priority for the January window, but prising Randolph back from the Championship side could prove expensive.

The Irish international has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks, but was named in the Teessiders' 'Team of the Decade' after being named last season's Player of the Year.