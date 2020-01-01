Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi's transfer fee set for massive cut

Juve to offer Barca bonuses to land Suarez
Juventus are considering including a series of bonuses that would financially benefit Barcelona to ensure they allow Luis Suarez to leave the club, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Suarez has all but agreed to personal terms with the Serie A champions and Juve are hopeful of getting a deal done by offering Barca a long-term sweetner rather than any upfront fee.
Messi's transfer fee could be cut to €100m
The attacker could be cut loose for a relatively small sum
Lionel Messi may be allowed to leave Barcelona for just €100 million (£88m/$118m), reports the Telegraph.
Sources close to the situation claim a significant compromise will likely be reached over the Argentine's asking price with Barca currently demanding his full €700 million (£621m/$830m) release be paid.
Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for Messi with details of his potential contract at the Etihad recently being reported.
Roma confident of securing Smalling return
Roma have re-opened talks with Manchester United to sign Chris Smalling on a three-year deal, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
After impressing on loan with the club last season, Smalling is wanted back in Rome with the Serie A side confident they can secure the defender's return.
Tonali turned down Barca and Man Utd to join AC Milan
Sandro Tonali turned down the chance to join Barcelona and Manchester United in favour of a move to AC Milan, according to Brescia president Massimo Cellino.
Tonali has emerged as one of Italy's top prospects, with the midfielder often seeing himself compared to Azzurri legend Andrea Pirlo.
For his part, Pirlo did not play down the hype and instead said the 20-year-old is "much more complete" than he was as a player.
Jorge Messi's message to Bartomeu
"My son won't stay."
Those are the words Jorge Messi used repeatedly when talking to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu about his son's future at the club, reports TyC Sports.
Lionel Messi's push to depart Camp Nou saw his father and brother Rodrigo hold a 90-minute long meeting with Bartomeu on Wednesday afternoon with negotiations expected to continue over the coming days.