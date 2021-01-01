Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set £150m Kane price tag

The Premier League clubs could continue their pursuits in the next window

Sport Bild writes that both Manchester United and Manchester City made significant offers for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman last summer, with United willing to pay Coman at least €8 million ($9.6m) per year and City wanting him as a swap for Leroy Sane, who went on to join the German club anyway.

Coman has since doubled down on his desire to remain at Bayern Munich for the forseeable future, saying a couple of weeks ago that he wants to extend his contract.

But Sport Bild believes that intention won't stop the Manchester clubs from trying again to add the 24-year-old.