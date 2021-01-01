Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider sacking Solskjaer amid player revolt

Juve to terminate Ramsey contract (Calciomercato)
Welsh midfielder set to be released
Juventus are, according to Calciomercato, working on terminating Aaron Ramsey’s contract.
The former Arsenal midfielder has struggled to make the expected impact in Italian football and will be freed to find a new club – potentially one back in the Premier League.
Inter enter the race for Ceballos
Inter are, according to TMW, the latest side to express interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.
The Spain international has seen returns to Real Betis and Arsenal speculated on, but a fresh start could now be made in Italy.
Kounde open to Barcelona move
Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but El Nacional claims the Sevilla defender would be open to joining Barcelona.
The 22-year-old is expected to be on the move in 2022 after seeing a big-money move blocked off in the last transfer window.
Palace hoping to beat Napoli to Fulham star Anguissa
Crystal Palace are hoping to beat Napoli to the signature of Fulham star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - according to The Sun.
The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Napoli, who have the option to buy him outright at the end of the season.
However, Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants the club to go all out for Anguissa next year, with it possible that they could launch a bid in excess of £20 million (£17m/$23m).
City and Barca eye Sterling-De Jong swap
Manchester City and Barcelona are considering a swap deal that could see Raheem Sterling and Frenkie de Jong swap places, reports El Nacional.
De Jong hasn't hit the heights expected at Barca while Sterling is looking for a move away from City to ensure more playing time.
City could send Sterling and €20 million (£17m/$23m) to Barca in exchange for De Jong.
Man City plotting De Ligt swoop (El Nacional)
Dutch ace touted for Etihad switch
Manchester City are plotting a swoop for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to El Nacional.
The 22-year-old wants to leave the Allianz Stadium and has asked his agent Mino Raiola to search for new opportunities.
Barcelona had been strongly linked with De Ligt, but their current financial crisis has opened a door for City to beat them to the punch.
Xavi Barca era to start with Gavi & Dembele extensions
Barcelona new era with Xavi Hernández begins today. Contract extension proposals will be offered soon to Pablo Gavi and Ousmane Dembélé. Negotiations ongoing with both players - then with Araújo. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2021
New striker among targets for January. More here: https://t.co/PTXbptPdoE pic.twitter.com/tviwViuuig
Lampard in talks with Norwich
Frank Lampard is in talks with Norwich over their managerial position, reports Football Insider.
Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January and could be set to take over after Daniel Farke was sacked by the Canaries.
Cuadrado to sign new Juventus deal
Juan Cuadrado is close to signing a new contract at Juventus.
The 33-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but Calciomercato says he will remain at the club for another two years at least as talks are coming to a close.
Man Utd consider sacking Solskjaer amid player revolt (Daily Mail)
Fernandes and Ronaldo disappointed by situation at Old Trafford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces being sacked by Manchester United amid their recent poor results.
The Daily Mail reports the United players are not happy with the current state of the team, with Bruno Fernandes left disappointed by the lack of direction while Cristiano Ronaldo is shocked by the drop in standards at the club.
Meanwhile, the players are sympathetic to Donny van de Beek, who has struggled for playing time.
Despite the increasing pressure, The Guardian claims Solskjaer is confident he will still be in charge when United face Watford on November 20.
Benzema snubs Newcastle but open to PSG move (El Nacional)
French striker will leave Madrid if Haaland joins
Karim Benzema has turned down advances from Newcastle, according to El Nacional.
The Premier League side saw the Madrid striker as an ideal signing following their recent Saudi-led takeover, but he has no interest in making the move.
Instead, he is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain, who want to bring him back to Ligue 1. Benzema’s current deal expires in 2023, but he will try to leave next year should Madrid sign Erling Haaland.
Aston Villa eye Gerrard as Smith replacement
Steven Gerrard is one of the names Aston Villa are looking at in their search for a replacement for Dean Smith.
The Premier League side sacked the coach after another disappointing result and Daily Mail reports Rangers boss Gerrard could take over.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, Lucien Favre and Paulo Fonseca are also being considered.
Atletico join Inter in Molina chase
Atletico Madrid are showing interest in Udinese star Nahuel Molina.
Calciomercato says the Spanish side are the latest to start following the Argentine right-back, with Inter already keeping an eye on him.