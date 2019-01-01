Atletico eye £35m move for Porto star Telles
Atletico Madrid are set to launch a £35 million ($45m) bid for Porto defender Alex Telles, the Daily Mail claims.
The highly-rated 26-year-old has been a vital player for the Portuguese side since joining from Galatasaray in 2016, making 46 appearances this term.
The left-back has already entered talks with the Spanish side, having become their top target ahead of Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico.
Rashford stalls over Man Utd contract
England international linked with Barcelona
Marcus Rashford is hesitating over a new contract with Manchester United and demanding a £200,000 per week wage.
The England international has been in great form for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they are eager to tie him to a new deal.
But the Daily Mail reports Rashford wants a big wage rise and assurances that he will remain in a central role long-term amid claims Barcelona are lining up a bid for the forward.
Barcelona to battle Dortmund for Filipe Luis
Borussia Dortmund fear they are about to see their bid to sign Filipe Luis hijacked by Barcelona this summer, Bild says.
The German side have been in pursuit of the Atletico Madrid full-back for some time and are lining up a bid for the next transfer window.
But it seems Barcelona have recently entered the picture as they are in the hunt for a reliable option to play back-up to Jordi Alba and the 33-year-old is said to favour a switch to Camp Nou.
Tottenham set sights on Maxi Gomez & Luiz Felipe
Pair identified as Llorente and Alderweireld replacements
Celta striker Maximiliano Gomez and Lazio defender Luiz Felipe are on Tottenham's shortlist of potential signings this summer, the Daily Mirror claims.
The London side are looking for a new striker to offer backup to Harry Kane as Fernando Llorente is expected to leave at the end of the season. Gomez, 22, has scored 11 goals for the struggling Spanish team and has three years left on his contract.
Meanwhile, Spurs look set to lose Toby Alderweireld in the next transfer window and see Lazio’s Felipe as a good candidate to take his place.
Sagnol wants Celtic job, agent confirms
Former Bayern Munich and France star Willy Sagnol is eyeing a return to management with Celtic, his agent says.
The Champions League winner spent just over a year-and-a-half in charge of Bordeaux before moving to Bayern Munich to assist Carlo Ancelotti. After the Italian’s dismissal, Sagnol took charge of Bayern for one game but left after Jupp Heynckes was appointed head coach.
Now eager to get back into the game, Sagnol will try for the job at Celtic, with the Scottish side looking for a permanent replacement for Brendan Rodgers.
His UK-based representative, Alex McDonald, told The Scottish Sun: "Willy is definitely interested in the Celtic job and will apply in the summer.”