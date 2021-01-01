Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca reach agreement to sign Wijnaldum

Jerome Boateng isn't currently interested in a move to MLS as he seeks to remain at the highest possible level in European football following his release from Bayern Munich.

Goal and SPOX can confirm that reports linking Boateng with a switch to the US are wide of the mark, with the 32-year-old still having designs on working his way back into the Germany national team squad.

Indeed, Boateng, who has won 76 caps for his country, was absent from Joachim Low's 26-man party for the European Championship this summer, despite having featured prominently for Bayern this season.

