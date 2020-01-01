Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca make €80m Ben Yedder offer

Norwich are hoping to conclude a deal for Dudelange winger Danel Sinani, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old Luxembourg international's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, so he could sign a pre-contract agreement if the deal isn't concluded during this window.

Sinani is currently at the top of the scoring charts in Luxembourg, with 11 goals from 12 appearances - plus a further nine in the .