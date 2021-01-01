Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ancelotti wanted David Luiz at Real Madrid

Ancelotti asked Luiz to join Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti asked David Luiz to join him at Real Madrid before the centre-back instead chose Flamengo, writes Globo.
Luiz ultimately decided to return to his home country of Brazil in order to replicate his European success in a new continent.
Pellegrini set for new Roma contract
#Mourinho: #Pellegrini will sign a new contract with #Roma” #transfers— Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) September 16, 2021
Adeyemi's Bayern quotes labelled fabrication
Quotes attributed to RB Salzburg phenom Karim Adeyemi by Marca have been labelled a fabrication by his club as well as Bild.
Adeyemi had been credited with saying he wished to one day rejoin Bayern Munich, but the quote is now in question.
Everton to make centre-back a January priority
Everton manager Rafa Benitez will look to sign a star centre-back in the mid-season transfer window, according to Football Insider.
It was a relatively quiet summer for the Toffees, but Benitez is expected to be financially backed by ownership moving forwards.
Solskjaer: Lingard won't leave Man Utd
Once cast out of the squad entirely, his manager has now fully backed him to be a long-term presence
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shut down claims that Jesse Lingard could soon leave the club, insisting the forward was an important part of his plans even after the additions of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Lingard, who resurrected his career while on loan at West Ham last season, found the net last weekend in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.
“Jesse has come back into us after a great spell at West Ham," Solskjaer said. "He’s shown his qualities and is back in the England squad, he scored goals for England and we really want to see the best of Jesse this season. We support him and want to keep him here with us. He’s a red through and through.”