Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alli move to PSG stalls

Gazzaniga joins Elche

2021-02-01T22:30:19Z

Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has left the club for a loan stint at Elche in Spain. 

 

Mustafi departs Arsenal for Schalke

2021-02-01T22:15:19Z

Shkodran Mustafi has left Arsenal to join Schalke.

The World Cup winner with Germany has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Yokuslu completes Baggies loan

2021-02-01T22:10:30Z

West Brom have completed the signing of Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu on loan from Celta Vigo.

 

Reds confirm Kabak deal

2021-02-01T22:05:06Z

Liverpool have completed the loan signing of Ozan Kabak frmo Schalke.

Bergkamp heads to Watford

2021-02-01T21:55:11Z

Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, has joined Watford on a short-term deal.

The midfielder moved to England at the start of the year to further his career and has been picked up by the Hornets on a deal until the end of the season.

Ajax land winger Idrissa

2021-02-01T21:50:24Z

Ajax have signed winger Oussama Idrissi on loan from Sevilla.

 

Kenny completes Celtic loan

2021-02-01T21:45:58Z

Celtic have completed the loan signing of Jonjoe Kenny from Everton.

The defender will spend the remainder of the season with the Scottish champions.

 

Braaf heads for Udinese

2021-02-01T21:40:31Z

Jayden Braaf has left Manchester City for a stint on loan at Udinese.

Roles joins Stevenage

2021-02-01T21:36:31Z

Jack Roles has left Tottenham for a loan stint at Stevenage.

The midfielder had been at Burton Albion, but he has now switched to Stevenage for the remainder of the season.

"He is a hugely talented player and will add a great deal of guile and craft into the team," Stevenage boss Alex Revell said.

Van den Berg joins Preston on loan

2021-02-01T21:30:31Z

Liverpool have sent Sepp van den Berg to Preston on loan for the remainder of the season. 

 

Saints make late move for Minamino

2021-02-01T21:25:01Z

Southampton are in talks with Liverpool to land Takumi Minamino.

The Athletic is reporting that Saints made a late approach to land the forward on loan for the remainder of the season.

Barca's Todibo joins Nice on loan

2021-02-01T21:15:30Z

Nice have confirmed the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo.

The defender had been on loan at Benfica, but he failed to secure regular playing time and Barcelona have sent him to Ligue for the second half of the season.

Yedlin leaves Newcastle for Gala

2021-02-01T21:10:58Z

DeAndre Yedlin has left Newcastle to join Turkish side Galatasaray.

The United States defender has signed a deal until the summer of 2023.

Medley swaps Arsenal for Killie

2021-02-01T21:05:45Z

Arsenal have sent young defender Zech Medley on loan to Kilmarnock.

 

Pochettino confident of Neymar and Mbappe stay

2021-02-01T21:00:42Z

Mauricio Pochettino feels Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will commit their futures to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kilmarnock sign striker Pierrick

2021-02-01T20:45:48Z

Brandon Pierrick has joined Kilmarnock on loan from Crystal Palace.

"I’m buzzing to get started and I’m looking forward to impressing and showcasing my talent," the teenage forward told Killie's official website.

Davies seals Liverpool move

2021-02-01T20:37:21Z

Liverpool have completed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston.

Eastwood heads for Grimsby

2021-02-01T20:30:13Z

Jake Eastwood has left Sheffield United for a loan spell at Grimsby Town.

Hornby completes Dons move

2021-02-01T20:20:20Z

Fraser Hornby has joined Aberdeen on loan from Reims.

 

Valencia sign Oliva from Cagliari

2021-02-01T20:00:42Z

Valencia have completed the signing of Christian Oliva from Cagliari.

The midfielder joins the Spanish side on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Hoffenheim sign Rutter from Rennes

2021-02-01T19:40:12Z

Rugani joins Cagliari on loan from Juventus

2021-02-01T19:25:20Z

Fadiga joins Brest on loan from PSG

2021-02-01T18:57:07Z

Bandiougou Fadiga has joined Brest on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder is tied to PSG until 2022 but Brest have an option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Everton loan Tosun to Besiktas

2021-02-01T18:38:21Z

RB Leipzig beat AC Milan to Simakan signing

2021-02-01T18:21:34Z

Mohamed Simakan will join RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

Goal understands the German side have beaten AC Milan to the signing of the defender, having struck a deal with Strasbourg worth €15 million (£13m/$18m).

Zirkzee's Parma loan confirmed

2021-02-01T17:45:23Z

Joshua Zirkzee's loan from Bayern Munich to Parma has been confirmed.

The teenage forward said on Sunday that he was heading to Italy and the loan has been confirmed by Lega Serie A.

𝗔𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻 swaps West Ham for Bolton

2021-02-01T17:20:31Z

West Ham forward Oladapo Afolayan has joined Bolton on loan for the remainder of the season.

 

Khedira joins Hertha Berlin

2021-02-01T17:20:01Z

Sami Khedira’s short-term future has been resolved as he has joined Hertha Berlin on a free transfer from Juventus.

The former Germany international had been linked with Everton and Tottenham, but he has joined Hertha.

“With Sami Khedira we have a top player who has been under contract with top European clubs in recent years and who will help us immediately,” Hertha performance manager Arne Friedrich said.

Wimmer joins Karlsruher

2021-02-01T17:15:55Z

Kevin Wimmer has swapped Stoke for a loan spell at Karlsruher SC in the German second division.

The Austrian defender will spend the rest of the season in Germany.

 

Wright on brink of Rangers move

2021-02-01T17:10:10Z

Scott Wright is poised to seal his move from Aberdeen to Rangers.

According to the Daily Record, the Dons turned down a number of offers for the winger, but have now given the green light on a deal worth in the region of £200,000.

'Chelsea and Liverpool are interested' in Upamecano

2021-02-01T17:00:21Z

Liverpool and Chelsea hold an interest in Dayot Upamecano.

The defender seems set to leave RB Leipzig in the summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly leading the chase.

The Bundesliga champions appear to know plenty about the situation, as their CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen.

Harwood-Bellis joins Rovers

2021-02-01T16:44:04Z

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

Mengi swaps United for Derby

2021-02-01T16:30:56Z

Manchester United defender Teden Mengi has joined Wayne Rooney's Derby County on loan.

Mengi, 18, will spend the rest of the season with the Championship club.

Miranda parts ways with Wolves

2021-02-01T16:20:44Z

Wolves have confirmed the departure of Roderick Miranda on a free transfer.

The termination of the contract allows the defender to seek out a new club, and can do so after the transfer window closes due to being a free agent.

Brighton confirm Caicedo signing

2021-02-01T16:15:25Z

Brighton have confirmed the capture of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

 

Leipzig strike deal for Simakan

2021-02-01T16:10:10Z

RB Leipzig are getting ahead of the likely exit of Dayot Upamecano, as they have agreed a deal with Strasbourg to sign Mohamed Simakan.

RMC claims the deal for the defender is worth in the region of €15 million (£13.2m / $18.1m) and will come into effect on July 1st. 

Donnarumma deal remains some way off

2021-02-01T16:00:00Z

AC Milan are, according to Corriere della Sera, no closer to agreeing a contract extension with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Serie A giants are keen to keep a highly-rated goalkeeper on their books, but will see his current deal expire at the end of the season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma Milan
Getty Images

Blackburn snap up teenage defender Harwood-Bellis

2021-02-01T15:55:08Z

Wolves keeper Pardington joins Mansfield on loan

2021-02-01T15:53:24Z

Rose unsure on Trabzonspor move

2021-02-01T15:40:00Z

Danny Rose is in danger of missing out on a move to Trabzonspor, reports CaughtOffside.

The Tottenham defender is said to have a switch to Turkey agreed, but he is mulling over whether or not he wants to relocate so far away from his native England.

Van Aanholt good enough for Arsenal but deal unlikely

2021-02-01T15:30:00Z

Patrick van Aanholt is good enough to play for Arsenal according to Roy Hodgson, who has spoken out on rumours linking the Crystal Palace star with a switch to Emirates Stadium.

The Eagles boss has said: "Is he good enough to play for Arsenal? Yes, but it would be a real surprise to me."

Hakimi open to Premier League move

2021-02-01T15:20:00Z

Achraf Hakimi would be interested in making a move to the Premier League this summer, claims The Athletic.

The highly-rated full-back only joined Inter in 2020, but the Serie A giants are experiencing financial difficulties and may have to offload a player who is already being linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Mustafi discussing Schalke switch

2021-02-01T15:00:00Z

Arsenal outcast Shkodran Mustafi is discussing a move to Schalke, claims ESPN.

The World Cup-winning defender has slipped down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium and could return to Germany prior to his contract with the Gunners expiring in the summer.

Brighton take Wakely on loan from Chelsea

2021-02-01T14:49:03Z

Man City won’t sign Diego Costa

2021-02-01T14:40:00Z

Guardiola not interested in free agent striker

Manchester City will not be snapping Diego Costa up as a free agent, reports the Daily Mail.

The Blues had been urged to bring in the former Chelsea striker following his release by Atletico Madrid, but Pep Guardiola has no interest in doing a deal.

Diego Costa Atletico Madrid 2019-20
Getty Images

Rooney wants Roberts deal with Man City

2021-02-01T14:30:00Z

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is keen on adding Patrick Roberts to his ranks, claims Football League World.

The Manchester City midfielder has been struggling for game time at Middlesbrough and could see a move agreed to a different Championship club.

Fulham in talks over Maja loan

2021-02-01T14:20:00Z

Fulham are, according to Sky Sports, holding talks with Bordeaux regarding a loan deal for Josh Maja.

Scott Parker wants to add more firepower to his ranks in a Premier League bid and has set his sights on a former Sunderland frontman.

Richards heads to Hoffenheim

2021-02-01T14:09:24Z

Kabak an option for Liverpool before transfer deadline

2021-02-01T14:00:00Z

Schalke star Ozan Kabak is a target for Liverpool as the Reds seek to bring in a second centre-back before the January transfer window closes, with Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car also an option.

Goal has learned that Liverpool have already tied up a £2 million deal for Preston defender Ben Davies, with the 25-year-old set to undergo a medical at Anfield on Monday.

Davies will provide Jurgen Klopp with extra cover at the back amid an injury crisis which has forced the German to shuffle his pack amid the Reds' defence of the Premier League title.

Arsenal-linked Isco asks to leave Real Madrid

2021-02-01T13:30:00Z

Isco has asked to leave Real Madrid - according to Spanish publication Cuatro.

The 28-year-old wants to move onto pastures new to boost his chances of playing for Spain in the European Championships this summer, having been reduced to a bit-part role in Zinedine Zidane's squad this season.

Isco, who has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, has only featured in three La Liga games for Madrid in 2020-21.

Isco Real Madrid 2020
Getty

Everton plotting late swoop for Perisic

2021-02-01T13:00:00Z

Everton are plotting a late swoop for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic - according to Football Insider.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to bring in the Croatia international as a replacement for Bernard, who looks set to leave Goodison Park before the winter transfer window closes.

Carlo Ancelotti thinks Perisic is the best man to take the Brazilian's spot in his Everton squad, but it remains to be seen whether Inter will sanction his departure.

Ivan Perisic Inter 2020
Getty

Arteta hints at late Arsenal deal

2021-02-01T12:30:00Z

Mikel Arteta has not ruled out the possibility of Arsenal bringing in a new player before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Gunners have already added two new faces to their squad on loan during January, signing attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and goalkeeper Mat Ryan from Brighton.

Arteta has previously stated that he would like to add a new left-back to provide cover for Kieran Tierney and, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s match at Wolves, the Gunners boss hinted that could still be a possibility.

Huddersfield announce Leutwiler signing

2021-02-01T12:06:33Z

Wolves sell Taylor to Burton Albion

2021-02-01T12:00:00Z

West Ham announce Reid's temporary departure

2021-02-01T11:58:00Z

'Davies is a steady Eddie but Phillips is better'

2021-02-01T11:30:00Z

Liverpool's defensive issues won't be solved by "steady Eddie" Ben Davies according to Mark Lawrenson, who thinks Nathaniel Phillips is "probably a better player" than the Preston North End star.

Goal has reported that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Davies for £2 million ($2.75m) from Preston before the January transfer window closes.

Jurgen Klopp has been seeking cover at centre-back amid an injury crisis which has seen Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho sidelined, and appears to have finally landed his man.

Arsenal loan Smith to Charlton

2021-02-01T11:15:19Z

Leicester looking at Chalobah

2021-02-01T11:00:00Z

Leicester are looking into a deal for Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, reports the Daily Mail.

Brendan Rodgers has previously worked with the 26-year-old in the academy ranks at Chelsea and wants to add greater depth to his Foxes squad.

Bruce looking to be busy at Newcastle

2021-02-01T10:58:00Z

Steve Bruce is hoping to be busy on deadline day at Newcastle, with the Magpies in the market for a number of players.

Bruce has said: “Neymar was the one we were looking at but it didn't happen.”

Kabak another option for Liverpool

2021-02-01T10:31:32Z

Man Utd to move for Sancho & Dembele

2021-02-01T10:30:00Z

Red Devils to ask about two wingers

Manchester United will make moves for Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele in the summer, claims Sport.

The Red Devils will only land one of the wingers, but are prepared to test the water with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in a bid to determine which deal is more likely to happen.

Leicester join the race for Maitland-Niles

2021-02-01T10:15:00Z

Leicester have, according to Sky Sports, joined West Brom and Southampton in the race for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The England international is looking to leave Arsenal on loan and find the regular game time that can keep his European Championship dreams alive.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Arsenal 2020-21
Getty

Man Utd set to confirm Rojo departure

2021-02-01T10:01:38Z

Manchester United are expecting a quiet transfer deadline day, with a couple of outgoings the only likely business.

Marcos Rojo’s move to Boca Juniors is expected to be finalised after the club agreed to terminate his contract six months early to facilitate his switch back to Argentina, but with the transfer window over there open until February 19th it is possible the deal could not go through until after Monday. 

Leeds snub offer for Hernandez

2021-02-01T10:00:00Z

Leeds have turned down an offer for Pablo Hernandez from CD Castellon, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The veteran Spanish midfielder has struggled for regular game time under Marcelo Bielsa this season.

Spurs could sanction Tanganga loan switch

2021-02-01T09:45:00Z

Tottenham are, according to the Daily Mail, weighing up whether or not to let Japhet Tanganga leave on loan.

West Brom are keen on taking the promising defender as they look to steer a course to Premier League safety.

Saints to miss out on Gilmour

2021-02-01T09:30:00Z

Southampton are, according to Sky Sports, unlikely to get a dea in place for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

There remains a chance that he will leave Stamford Bridge on loan, with a number of clubs still looking to put a late deal in place, but Goal has learned that the Scot is set to stay put.

Billy Gilmour Chelsea 2020-21
Getty Images

Mengi set to join Derby on loan from Man Utd

2021-02-01T08:30:00Z

Manchester United defender Teden Mengi is set to join Derby County on loan - as the Daily Mail reports.

Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney recently took over at Pride Park, and thinks the England U18 international will add great value to his Rams squad.

Mengi has only featured in one senior game for United to date, with all of his appearances for the club this season coming with the U23s.

Teden Mengi Man United
Getty

Guaita signs Crystal Palace extension

2021-02-01T08:21:34Z

Natural for Bayern to be interested in Upamecano - Kahn

2021-02-01T07:30:00Z

It would be remiss of Bayern Munich not to take an interest in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, director Oliver Kahn has said.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has previously indicated that the club want to sign the young Frenchman, while Leipzig have confirmed that he has a €42.5 million (£38m/$52m) release clause in his contract.

Kahn, who will become Bayern president in 2022, has doubled down on the club’s insistence of negotiating with the centre-back, given they will have a need to sign in that area.

Newcastle interested in Leicester midfielder Choudhury

2021-02-01T07:18:07Z

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury is the subject of interest from Newcastle - according to The Chronicle.

The Magpies are hoping to bring the 23-year-old in on loan until the end of the season before the January transfer window closes.

Choudhury, whose current contract at the King Power Stadium does not expire until 2023, has only featured in three Premier League games for Leicester this term.

Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig Bayern Munich
Getty/Goal

Koeman fumes over ‘malicious’ Messi contract leak

2021-02-01T06:00:44Z

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has been left seething after details of Lionel Messi’s contract were leaked to the media – and has vowed to identify and punish whoever is responsible. 

Barca find themselves in financial strife, but the figures shown on the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s deal were astronomical.

El Mundo reported Messi's current deal is worth a whopping €555 million (£491m/$674m), including €138m (£112m/$167m) in annual earnings. 

Boca to retain ex-Galaxy forward Pavon

2021-02-01T05:00:39Z

Ex-Los Angeles Galaxy forward Cristian Pavon will not move on from Boca Juniors in January, reports Ole

Due to lack of interest in his signature the Xeneize will allow Pavon to undergo an operation on his ankle, meaning that he will remain linked to the club at least until June.

Arteta hails Luiz but says no talks over new Arsenal deal

2021-02-01T04:00:11Z

Mikel Arteta has hailed the influence of David Luiz, calling the Arsenal defender a ‘joy to work with’.

Having struggled with some injury issues this season, Luiz is now enjoying an excellent run of form and was named man of the match on Saturday as Arsenal drew 0-0 with Manchester United in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old Brazilian has formed an impressive partnership with Rob Holding in the heart of the Arsenal defence in recent weeks and has started each of the last four league games, helping the Gunners to three clean sheets.

Man Utd to rescind Rojo's contract

2021-02-01T03:00:34Z

Manchester United have agreed to terminate Marcos Rojo's contract, claims the Sun

The Argentina defender is expected to return to his native country in order to represent Boca Juniors.

Neymar commits future to PSG and urges Mbappe to remain

2021-02-01T02:00:02Z

Neymar has confirmed for the first time that he is happy to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite constant speculation over the Brazilian's future in France. 

The ex-Santos and Barcelona star hit twice from the penalty spot on Sunday in his side's visit to Lorient. 

That double, however, proved insufficient for Mauricio Pochettino's charges, who slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat against a side who began the weekend tied in last place in Ligue 1 with Nimes and Dijon. 

Neymar Lorient PSG Ligue 1 31012021
Getty

Everton's Kenny set for Celtic switch

2021-02-01T01:00:38Z

Celtic are set to land Everton's Jonjoe Kenny on loan, claims the Daily Star

The defender has made just one Premier League start for the Toffees this season after returning from another short-team deal at Schalke.

Harwood-Bellis set for Blackburn loan

2021-01-31T23:55:13Z

Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan, reports The Sun.

The 19-year-old has played in cup matches for City this season but will now have the chance to feature in a more prominent role for the Championship outfit. 

Maitland-Niles desperate for Arsenal exit

2021-01-31T23:45:17Z

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is desperate to leave Arsenal in the current transfer window, reports the Mirror

Leicester are believed to be the front-runners for the defender, who could move on loan with an eye to a permanent deal this summer.

Alli to PSG deal stalls

2021-01-31T23:35:45Z

Liverpool agree £2m Davies deal

2021-01-31T23:25:47Z

Liverpool have agreed a £2 million fee to sign Preston defender Ben Davies ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Reds had opened talks with the Championship outfit, and Davies will now undergo a medical on Monday morning.

The Premier League champions have also been offered the chance to sign Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car, though that move is understood to be unlikely with the Ligue 1 club scrambling for a replacement on loan.

Ben Davies Preston 2020-21
Getty Images