Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to rival Real and Barca for £74m Ruiz

Woodward re-opens Pogba talks with Raiola
Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has re-opened talks with Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to resolve the France midfielder's future, reports the Mirror.
Relations between Woodward and Raiola have become strained in recent months, resulting in Woodward severing all contract with the Italian after he made repeated attacks on United at the start of the year.
Dialogue between the parties has now resumed, though it may not be enough to keep Pogba at Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and Juventus believed to be interested in the 27-year-old.
Interest growing in Ndicka
Liverpool and Arsenal are among a host of European clubs who are monitoring the progress of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, according to Sky Sports.
AC Milan, Inter, Valencia and Sevilla have also shown an interest in the French Under-21 international.
The 20-year-old has made 49 appearances for Frankfurt since joining from Auxerre in the summer of 2018.
Premier League quartet eye Coutinho
Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all enquired about the availability of Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho, according to the Mirror.
Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but the German club are unlikely to turn it into a permanent deal at the end of the season.
His future at Barca is equally uncertain, sparking speculation he could return to the Premier League at the end of the season.
Klopp makes £74m Ruiz his top target
Reds will face competition for Napoli midfielder
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made Fabian Ruiz his top transfer target this summer and is ready to pay around £74 million ($86m) for the Napoli midfielder, according to the Express.
The 23-year-old has been offered a contract extension at Stadio San Paolo, but is reluctant to commit to fresh terms and has delayed a decision on his future until the end of the season.
If Liverpool do decide to step up their interest in Ruiz, they are likely to face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United for his services.
Dortmund and United battle for Bellingham
Manchester United are confident of beating Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham even though the German side have made a better offer, reports the Mirror.
Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also made an approach for the talented 16-year-old, though it is Dortmund and United who are leading the race.
The size of Dortmund's offer has sparked speculation Jadon Sancho is set to be sold to fund the deal, with Manchester United also rumoured to be a potential destination for the England international.