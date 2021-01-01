Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal close in on Sporting striker Tomas

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Emerson when he returns from his season-long loan at Real Betis, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri were in talks over a deal for the 22-year-old last summer but the loan agreement with Betis was already in place.

The Serie A club are ready to revive those talks at the end of the campaign, though a lot rests on the form of Diogo Dalot, who has impressed since joining on loan from Manchester United and may yet have a long-term future at the club.