Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City will let Laporte go for £60m

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.

The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.

Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

