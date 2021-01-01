Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chasing Hazard return

Barca to outspend Madrid for Mbappe
Barcelona intend to outspend Real Madrid in order to get their hands on Kylian Mbappe, claims AS.
The France international is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, unless he pens new terms with Paris Saint-Germain.
Yet a move to Madrid seems likely - though the Blaugrana reportedly believe they can hijack it with a bigger chunk of cash.
Klopp urges Liverpool to meet Salah demands
Jurgen Klopp is reportedly putting pressure on Liverpool to give in to Mohamed Salah's contract demands as the club look to sign the forward to a new contract, per Football Insider.
The 29-year-old is holding out for a bigger deal, particularly amid his richest vein of form for some time at Anfield.
Now, Klopp is urging the Reds to meet those conditions to ensure his future remains on Merseyside.
Fonseca frontrunner with no Conte for Newcastle
Paulo Fonseca is open and ready to accept Newcastle job. The board is still thinking about candidates, Antonio Conte is not even an option - former Roma and Shakhtar manager is frontrunner as of now. 🇵🇹 #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2021
Fonseca wants Premier League chance after Spurs talks last summer.
Chelsea chasing Hazard return (El Nacional)
Ex-Blues striker to leave Real Madrid?
Chelsea are chasing a return for former striker Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.
The Belgian left Stamford Bridge in search of further success in La Liga, but has been rocked by injury since his arrival, while the Blues have enjoyed Champions League success.
Now, there could be an operation to bring his underwhelming stay at Santiago Bernabeu to a close, with a return to his old Premier League home on the cards.
Antony on Man City radar
Manchester City could well put themselves in the race for Brazil international Antony ahead of Barcelona, says El Nacional.
The Ajax international has caught the eye of several European suitors, including Bayern Munich and Monaco.
The Blaugrana were one other such candidate but look to have been dethroned in the race by Pep Guardiola's outfit now.