Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make Haaland top target

star Gaetano Castrovilli is set to be part of a tug of war between both Milan clubs and this summer.

Calciomercato says that the midfielder is a supporter of AC Millan, giving the Rossoneri the upper hand in the fight for his services.

Another factor in their favour is that he'll find it easier to snag a spot in their starting XI, as they look to return to prominene in a competition they once dominated.