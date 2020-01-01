Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make Haaland top target

Italian giants circle Castrovilli
Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli is set to be part of a tug of war between both Milan clubs and Juventus this summer.
Calciomercato says that the midfielder is a supporter of AC Millan, giving the Rossoneri the upper hand in the fight for his services.
Another factor in their favour is that he'll find it easier to snag a spot in their starting XI, as they look to return to prominene in a Serie A competition they once dominated.
Real in love with Camavinga
Real Madrid have identified Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga as one for the future.
The 17-year-old has starred in Ligue 1 this season and a move to one of Europe's top clubs seems inevitable.
Marca says Los Blancos are determine that they should be that club as they look for a long-term replacement for Casemiro.
Inter maintain Mertens interest
Dries Mertens and Napoli are yet to agree to a contract extension and that interests Inter among other top European clubs.
Naples paper Il Mattino says Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are after the wideman, just one goal short of the all-time record for Napoli.
The two sides are close to extending the 32-year-old's time at the Partenopei, but until a deal is done rumours will continue to swirl.
Klopp asks Liverpool for cash for Dembele
Even though Ousmane Dembele may have had a rough time at Barcelona Jurgen Klopp is still a massive admirer.
The Liverpool boss has asked the Anfield powers-that-be to release £81 million ($101m) to sign the French winger.
Barcelona may be looking to make some cash as financial pressures caused by the coronavirus crisis have forced them to cut wages by up to 70%, says Sport.
Mkhitaryan planning long-term Roma stay
Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to stay with the Italian club beyond his current temporary deal, reports the Mail Online.
The 31-year-old is on loan at the Serie A outfit from Arsenal, and wants to put a disappointing spell in England behind him with a permanent move to the Italian capital.
Liverpool owners FSG made Rangers approach
Scottish multi-millionaire Jim McColl says Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group made a recent approach to take over Rangers, reports the Liverpool Echo.
McColl claims FSG contacted him in a bid to jointly invest heavily in the Scottish outfit, but at no point did he ever consider accepting the offer.
The club's have reportedly been in close contact ever since former Reds captain Steven Gerrard took charge in the Ibrox dugout in June 2018.
Guardiola to continue Skriniar pursuit
According to Calciomercato, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is refusing to give up on Inter's Milan Skriniar, and will make a move for the defender this summer.
The Slovakian international has been viewed by Guardiola as the key to his defensive woes, but the Serie A side remain confident that they can keep hold of their star centre-back.
Atletico to offer Partey new contract
Atletico Madrid look set to offer Thomas Partey a new contract in order to fend off interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, reports the Mail Online.
The midfielder has long been admired by the Premier League pair, but the Spanish outfit are keen to keep hold of the Ghana international, who could sign the proposed contract extension in the coming days.
Donnarumma departure not a foregone conclusion
Milan News suggests the coronavirus crisis could convince Milan 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign new terms at San Siro.
Many of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, had been linked with the 21-year-old, but financial constraints caused by coronavirus may force clubs to reassess their spending.
That would leave Donnarumma with an expiring contract in the season before the European Championships which could be a distraction, says the report. As a resuly he may opt to sign with his current club so he can have stability for a vital competition for Italy.
Real consider move for 'new Kaka'
Real Madrid have already poached three of Brazil's best young talents in recent years, but they may not be done yet, according to AS.
Los Blancos will return to the South American country to sign 21-year-old Igor Gomes, who will join Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier on the books in the Spanish capital.
Gomes has been compared to former Real hero Kaka, who ackowledged that "he reminds me a lot of myself in terms of his style of play."
Milan unsure about future of Belgian phenom
Milan signed Alexis Saelemaekers on loan on the last day of the January transfer window, handing over a hefty fee to Anderlecht for the verstile 21-year-old's services.
The Belgian has had little chance to impress however, with the Serie A season postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Calciomercato says that the Rossoneri are now unsure whether to extend his deal, or return him to his parent club and cut their losses.
Everton told asking price for Marseille defender
Everton will have to pay around €11 million to sign Bouna Sarr from Marseille, Le 10 Sport reports.
The Toffees are reportedly in pole position to land the 28-year-old right-back and winger, but they will have to increase their initial €9m bid.
Arsenal target Jovic as Aubameyang replacement
Croatia star has struggled at Real Madrid since summer move
Arsenal have turned their attention to Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic amid fears Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club.
The Gabon international has been heavily linked with a move away from north London and the Gunners are looking for potential replacements.
Jovic has struggled at Madrid since he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and The Mirror claims Arsenal are considering swooping in with a bid.
Coutinho could have joined Spurs before Bayern Munich
Philippe Coutinho was close to joining Tottenham from Barcelona last summer.
The Brazil international is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but he could have ended up going back to the Premier League.
The move broke down, but his agent has explained that it was because of money.
Anjorin to sign new Chelsea contract
Faustino Anjorin is close to signing a new long-term deal at Chelsea, according to reports.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has made two senior appearances for the Blues and is one of several youngsters to emerge from the youth academy and make an impression in Frank Lampard's team.
He still has over a year left on his deal, but the Blues are close to confirming an extension.
Flick unwilling to discuss Bayern contract
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says he has no interest in discussing his future at the club amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Germany assistant's contract in Bavaria runs until the summer of 2021, but former president Uli Hoeness said recently that Bayern are already working on tying him, along with several star players, down to new contracts.
But Flick says he does not want to talk about the prospect of staying on at the Allianz Arena for the long term until the crisis comes to an end.
Dortmund warn they won't let Sancho go cheap amid coronavirus crisis
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned clubs interested in Jadon Sancho that they will have to pay full price to sign the winger this summer.
The 20-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most promising players since his breakthrough in Germany, having joined BVB from Manchester City in 2017.
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ready to act on their interest this summer, while Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been linked to him, too.
Read the full story on Goal.
Valencia to demand £36m for Arsenal target Soler
Valencia will only sanction Carlos Soler's departure this summer if their £36 million ($45m) valuation is met - according to The Mail.
Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, who seems to be edging towards the exit door at Mestalla.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Soler, who has scored twice in 18 La Liga outings for Valencia this term.
Spurs interested in Betis winger Lainez
Real Betis winger Diego Lainez is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Don Balon.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is eager to lure the 19-year-old to north London, with his current employers likely to demand a fee within the region of €15 million (£13m/$17m).
Lainez has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the Betis first team since moving to Benito Villamarin Stadium from Club America in January 2019.
Aubameyang unfazed over Arsenal contract situation
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offered a positive update on his contract situation at Arsenal, suggesting he would be open to committing to fresh terms at Emirates Stadium.
The 30-year-old frontman only has one year remaining on his current deal, with the Gunners yet to reach an agreement with their club captain over a renewal.
Barcelona and Manchester United have been strongly linked with Aubameyang over the last few months, and it has been reported that Arsenal could cash in on a prized asset before he becomes a free agent.
Read the full story on Goal.
Roma set sights on Atletico's Costa
Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has emerged as a transfer target for Roma - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Italian giants, who almost signed the Spaniard in both 2013 and 2018, are planning to renew their interest in the forward this summer.
Costa has fallen down the squad pecking order at Wanda Metropolitano this season, featuring in just 13 La Liga matches for Atletico.
Leeds join race to sign Metz star Diallo
Metz striker Habib Diallo is the subject of interest from Leeds - according to Le Foot.
The Championship club have joined Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the race to sign the 24-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.
Diallo has hit 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 outing for Metz this term.
Real slap £450m price tag on Man Utd target Valverde's head
Real Madrid will only sanction Federico Valverde's departure if his £450 million ($560m) price tag is met this summer - as the Mirror reports.
Manchester United are believed to be interested in the 21-year-old, but the Blancos have set a huge price tag in order to put off all potential suitors.
Valverde has scored two goals and laid on four assists in 22 La Liga outings for Madrid this season.
Arsenal open Fekir talks
Gunners target French midfielder
Arsenal have opened talks with Real Betis over the signing of Nabil Fekir - according to the Daily Star.
The Gunners are eyeing the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Dani Ceballos, who looks set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell at Emirates Stadium.
Fekir joined Betis from Lyon for £17 million ($21m) last summer, but Arsenal will likely have to pay up to £30m ($37m) to secure his services this summer.
Bundesliga trio chasing Lille centre-back Sarr
Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg are all interested in signing Lille defender Malang Sarr - according to Foot Mercato.
Napoli have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who only has one year left to run on his existing deal at Stade Pierre Mauroy.
Sarr has one goal to his name from 20 outings across all competitions for Lille in 2019-20.
Giroud confirms January offers from Spurs, Inter & Lazio
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has confirmed that he received offers from Tottenham and Lazio in January, while admitting that he found a potential move to Inter to reunite with Antonio Conte as his most appealing option.
Giroud found regular playing time hard to come by in the first half of the season, as new head coach Frank Lampard opted for Tammy Abraham as the main centre-forward in his Blues line up.
The World Cup winner is due to become a free agent in July, and was available to negotiate with any potential suitors during the last transfer window, but Chelsea were only prepared to sanction his departure if a replacement could be found.
Read the full story on Goal.
Chelsea reach agreement to sign Lille defender Gabriel
Chelsea have agreed a €35 million (£31m/$39m) deal to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille - according to Eurosport.
Everton had also been strongly linked with the 22-year-old defender, but the Blues are now close to wrapping up the transfer ahead of the summer window.
Gabriel has racked up 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille this term, scoring once.
Nolito's future at Sevilla still up in the air
Sevilla forward Nolito's future at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium has yet to be decided - according to Marca.
The 33-year-old will be out of contract in July, and he has not yet been offered a new contract.
However, with the current season postponed due to coronavirus, Nolito's stay at Sevilla could be extended depending on when or if the campaign resumes.
Lazio eyeing Chelsea's Pedro
Chelsea winger Pedro is the subject of interest from Lazio - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Italian giants are hoping to sign Blues forward Olivier Giroud on a free transfer this summer, and may look to complete a double raid by adding Pedro to their ranks as well.
The 32-year-old, who is also due to become a free agent in July, has been restricted to just nine Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.
Juve cool interest in Di Maria
Juventus are no longer interested in signing Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri were considering a move for the 32-year-old, who only has one year left to run on his existing deal at Parc des Princes.
However, Juve are not prepared to invest a large sum in the ageing winger, who has contributed eight goals and 14 assists to PSG's Ligue 1 cause this season.
Souness keen on Rangers return
Former Rangers player-manager Graeme Souness admits he'd embrace the chance to return to the club in some capacity.
“I’d like to be invited back to Rangers in some capacity but it would only be if the people in charge thought I could help," Souness told Mailsport.
“One day I’d like to go and be on the board in an advisory role.
“I’m still very active in what I do. I don’t want to be presumptuous or get ahead of myself – but that could be one for the future.”
Spanish players reject pay cuts
The captains of Spain's first and second division clubs have voiced their opposition to pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Cope (via Sport).
A meeting between the captains and the head of the Spanish Player's Union ended with a resounding rejection of such measures, which are already in process at several clubs in La Liga and La Liga 2.
Chelsea contact Raiola over Donnarumma
Roma make new Diego Costa approach
Roma are set to make a third bid to sign Diego Costa, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Atletico Madrid forward is a long-time target of the Italians, with their first attempt to sign him coming as far back as 2013.
Sevilla to make Shaqiri bid
Sevilla are ready to make a bid for Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri, claims Football Insider.
Liverpool would be prepared to let the Switzerland international go if a club meets their asking price of £28 million ($35m) - more than double the fee paid to Stoke City to sign him back in 2018.
Carragher: I’d be more Mourinho than Guardiola as a boss
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says he would be more Jose Mourinho than Pep Guardiola if he ever went into management, but he has no desire to take on the stresses of coaching.
Chelsea move for Real Madrid's Hakimi
The defender has caught the Blues' eye
Chelsea have made enquiries over Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, reports the Mirror.
Hakimi has impressed this season during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, but with no purchase option included in the deal he will have to report back to Madrid at the end of 2019-20.
PSG move for Atletico starlet
Atletico Madrid are braced to fend off Paris Saint-Germain, who hope to sign one of their top young talents.
Mundo Deportivo reports that 17-year-old Javier Serrano has caught the eye of the Parisians, having already represented Spain at Under-16, 17 and 18 levels.
Real Madrid make Haaland top target
Sadio Mane previously headed Merengue wish list
Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland is Real Madrid's top transfer priority this summer, claims the Express.
Haaland has burst onto the scene with 12 goals in 11 games since joining Dortmund in January, attracting the attention of the Spanish giants.
One team that will be relieved is Liverpool, who feared losing Sadio Mane to the Bernabeu when the transfer window re-opens.
Spurs look to sign Godin
Tottenham have set their sights on veteran Inter defender Diego Godin, according to Football London.
Godin, 34, reportedly turned down Spurs manager Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United, but the Special One is keen to add the Uruguayan's talents to his frail backline.