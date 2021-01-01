Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd turn to Phillips as Rice alternative

Michelbrink gets first pro contract
Jonas #Michelbrink has signed his first professional contract with Hertha!
Jonas: "I'm unbelievably happy and proud that my team have put their trust in me." 🔵⚪
All the info
No problem for Donnarumma at PSG
Donnarumma is understood to be "happy" in Paris despite rumours. He expected to have competition with Navas and he's respecting Keylor - but he knows that PSG is banking on him for the future.
“Donnarumma will be PSG starter GK, no doubt” - Raiola said one week ago.
Mata considers Man Utd exit
Juan Mata is considering a January departure from Manchester United given his lack of playing time, writes the Manchester Evening News.
The veteran playmaker is on a contract that expires next summer but wants to showcase his talents before reaching free agency.
Nguiamba set for Spezia move
Aurelien Nguiamba is preparing to leave Nancy for Spezia in his first move abroad, according to l'Equipe, with a medical scheduled for this week.
Nguiamba, 22, plays in the defensive midfield and has been capped in the French youth ranks from an early age.
Hip-hop star Yo Gotti joins D.C. United ownership group
D.C. United have added multi-platinum rapper Yo Gotti to the club's ownership group.
The 40-year-old, whose real name is Mario Mims, is one of four new faces to become part of the MLS team's ownership group.
Man Utd turn to Phillips as Rice alternative (Daily Star)
The Red Devils are keen on adding midfield depth as soon as possible
Manchester United have turned to Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips as an alternative to fellow England international Declan Rice, claims the Daily Star.
Both players featured heavily at Euro 2020, with Phillips entering the spotlight with his group stage performance level, and the Leeds man is seen as the more affordable short-term transfer target.