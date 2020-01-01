Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join race for Real Madrid outcast Jovic

The Red Devils look ready to pounce

striker Luka Jovic is set to leave the club on loan with emerging as a possible destination, reports AS.

clubs , and have all also submitted firm proposals to take the Serbian on loan.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their attack and view Jovic as a cheaper option than Edinson Cavani, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Jovic's destination reportedly depends on which club can guarantee him the most game time this season.