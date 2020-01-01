Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lampard planning Dembele swoop

Pizarro misses Necaxa clash to discuss Inter Miami switch
Rodolfo Pizarro will not travel with Monterrey for the side's meeting with Necaxa, according to ESPN's Tom Marshall.
The Mexico international has been given a deadline of two days to finalise a move to Inter Miami, after which he will be obliged to report back to the Liga MX club should talks fail to prosper.
Murray wasn't aware of Manchester United interest
Brighton veteran Glenn Murray ignored speculation of a January move to Manchester United.
The English striker was linked with a move to Old Trafford but revealed he left his agent to deal with any possible transfer.
“I’ve seen the story, but I haven’t heard much about it,” the 36-year-old told talkSPORT per the Daily Star.
“I just let my agent deal with all that and I just try and concentrate on what I’ve got to do.”
Murray signed a contract extension with the Seagulls until June 2021.
Ferdinand wants to move into football adminstration
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is keen to make the transition into football administration.
Ferdinand, who currently works as a pundit for BT, says he would make the move to the back room of a club if it felt right.
“If the right situation came in front of me I would definitely (be interested),” Ferdinand per the Mirror.
“Me and my team have spoken to different people, organisations and for whatever reasons it hasn’t materialised.
“There are so many players of different backgrounds and cultures who’ve played over the years, but are they being given opportunities? I don’t think they are.”
Chelsea to snare Dembele in the summer
The French forward wasn't available in winter but the London club will return
Chelsea will return to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the summer after they couldn't prise him from the Ligue 1 club during the January window.
The Blues didn't end up signing a striker at all during the period and are still keen on Dembele with their £150 million warchest, according to Standard Sport.
Lopez set to be the new Brescia manager
Serie A club Brescia are set to appoint Diego Lopez as their next coach with current boss Eugenio Corini to be sacked imminently.
Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Lopez will be appointed on a 30-month contract as Corini is dismissed for the second time this season.
Corini was sacked in early November before being re-appointed in December.
Brescia are currently 19th in Serie A's relegation zone - four points from safety.
Coman never submitted Bayern transfer request
Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman never sought to leave the Bundesliga giant during the January transfer window and is planning his future with the club.
There have been reports the French international is keen to move to the Premier League after switching his management to a British agency.
But SPORT1 has revealed the 23-year-old wants to stay in Bavaria and that there is no plan to submit a transfer request.