Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eyeing 'new Ibrahimovic'

United warn Pogba's agent over move
Paul Pogba's agent has been told by Manchester United that the midfielder will not be allowed to leave Old Trafford easily, according to Marca.
Pogba is keen to join up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid but Mino Raiola has been informed by the club that they any buyer would have to dig deep in order to put any deal in place.
Lala pours cold water on Newcastle talk
Newcastle target Kenny Lala has poured cold water on a possible move from Strasbourg, according to Canal Football Club.
Lala says he would only be keen to move if it was to a club participating in Europe.
"If you have to go higher, it is to play at a club that play in Europe," he said.
"I am happy at Strasbourg. It is a beautiful city and I have quickly adapted. I feel good here."
Juve agree to step aside on de Ligt deal
Juventus have come up with a compromise deal with Barcelona that will see Matthijs de Ligt move to the Nou Camp and Samuel Umtiti move to Serie A, according to As.com.
Both clubs have been keen on Ajax's de Ligt but Juve will agree to stand aside in order to seal a deal for Umtiti.
Gayle hopeful of Albion future
Dwight Gayle says he hopes to still be at West Brom next season after his goals helped Albion to beat Preston 4-1, according to the Express and Star.
When asked if he saw himself playing for the Baggies next season, he said: "Yes, of course.
"I’ve really enjoyed the season and the fans have taken to me and showed great support.
"In the summer, I’m going to see what happens but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here."
Chelsea eye 'new Ibrahimovic'
Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's 19 year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak, according to ESPN.
The forward, dubbed the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has been on loan at Willem II in Holland this term having failed to find a starting place at Dortmund.