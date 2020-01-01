Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona considering double Tottenham signing

Mikel Arteta has shot down any suggestion that Kieran Tierney could leave when the transfer window opens.

The left-back arrived at the Gunners last summer in a £25 million ($30m) deal from , but has endured an injury-hit first season in north London.

That led to some rumours that the International could be moved on, but Arteta has put an end to any suggestion the left-back could be one of the players who leaves the Emirates this summer to help fund a rebuild.

Read the full story here on Goal!