Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane will have to force Man City move

Haaland was Chelsea's top target - Fjortoft
Lukaku great signing for Chelsea of course.— Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 7, 2021
But just to make it clear: Haaland was 1st choice. Talks between clubs.
Understand that they “agreed”: “Package too expensive”
Lukaku- package expensive too.
So this is more: Dortmund and Chelsea couldn’t agree https://t.co/rEGPGHLECe
Arsenal target Trippier
Arsenal have identified Kieran Trippier as their heir to right-back favourite Hector Bellerin, claims the Sun.
Trippier is also wanted by Manchester United, but the Reds have as of yet failed to agree a fee with Atletico Madrid for the England defender.
Burak Kapacak signs for Fenerbahce
Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Burak 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/PNR9JEaSb9— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) August 7, 2021
Atalanta move for Abraham
Atalanta board have a meeting scheduled in London with Chelsea in the next 48 hours to ask for Tammy Abraham as main target. Price tag around €40m. Arsenal and West Ham interested too 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021
Atalanta gonna bid for Tammy if Inter will ask for Duván Zapata as Lukaku replacement.
Kane will have to force Man City move (Mirror)
Champions remain confident over a deal
It is up to Harry Kane to force a move away to Tottenham in order to join Manchester City, according to the Mirror.
City are already preparing for the possibility that they will not land the striker, but remain confident that a deal can be struck despite Tottenham's reluctance to sell.