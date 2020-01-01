Paraguay international joins Nimes
Talleres have announced that the club has sold Andres Cubas to Olympique Nimes.
The midfielder will head to France after playing 38 matches for Talleres, including several in the Copa Libertadores.
Cubas, a once-capped Paraguay international, originally joined Talleres from Boca Juniors.
Independiente's Dominguez declares himself a free agent due to missed payments
Cecelio Dominguez says that he is now a free agent as the Paraguayan claims that Independiente have missed out on several payments, reports TyC.
Dominguez says he has written to the club to declare himself a free agent due to the club's current debt and non-compliance with his contract.
He is the second player to announce their frustration with the club recently, with Silvio Romero saying he does not plan on continuing on with the team.
Lingard among Man Utd stars that could be sold
Jesse Lingard is one of several players that Manchester United could sell this summer to raise funds, reports the Telegraph.
Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Lingard have been deemed available by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who would listen to offers for any of those listed.
Given last summer's spending spree on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, as well as the winter purchase of Bruno Fernandes, Man Utd will be unable to make any big deals unless several players are moved this summer.
Alaba's future remains uncertain
David Alaba's future with Bayern Munich remains uncertain as the defender has yet to agree to a new contract.
According to Bild, talks between the two parties have reached an impasse due to the Austrian's salary demands.
So far, no club has made a serious offer for Alaba, who has been linked to Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Jesus set to return to Benfica
Jorge Jesus is set to complete his return to Benfica this week, reports SportTV.
The manager, who coached Benfica from 2009-15, is set to return to the club, having most recently managed Flamengo in Brazil.
Jesus is also set to bring several Flamengo players with him, with Gerson and Bruno Henrique set to make the move to Portugal.