Ayoze Perez is among a number of Newcastle players considering their futures following the departure of manager Rafael Benitez, according to The Sun.

Benitez will leave the club when his contract expires on Sunday after failing to reach an agreement over fresh terms on Tyneside.

As a result a number of players are thinking of following the Spaniard out of the exit door including Perez, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka.