San Jose sign Fierro
San Jose Earthquakes have signed Mexican winger Carlos Fierro from Cruz Azul.
Now arriving from Mexico… 🇲🇽✈️— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) June 25, 2019
BREAKING: #Quakes74 sign Mexican winger Carlos Fierro: https://t.co/6TKZzUEFMD @werofierro | #BienvenidoFierro pic.twitter.com/UJcCsvZuDV
Benitez exit could spark Newcastle exodus
Ayoze Perez is among a number of Newcastle players considering their futures following the departure of manager Rafael Benitez, according to The Sun.
Benitez will leave the club when his contract expires on Sunday after failing to reach an agreement over fresh terms on Tyneside.
As a result a number of players are thinking of following the Spaniard out of the exit door including Perez, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka.
Mendes agrees Lyon deal
Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes has agreed a move to Lyon, report RMC Sport.
The Brazilian midfielder's agent was in Lyon on Tuesday to finalise the terms of his contract.
The two clubs are also close to agreeing a fee, believed to be in the region of €25 million (£22m/$28m).
Liverpool not interested in Pepe
Reports suggesting Liverpool are in talks with Lille over a deal for Nicolas Pepe are “pure lies”, according to the Liverpool Echo.
It had been claimed that the Reds were in discussions with the French club for the 24-year-old.
Those rumours have been swiftly denied, however, with Liverpool Sporting director Michael Edwards even contacting Lille manager Christophe Galtier earlier this month to insist that Liverpool had no interest in the player.
Arsenal to make improved Tierney bid
Arsenal are set to return with an improved £19 million ($24.1m) bid for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, reports the Mail.
Unai Emery has made the left-back one of his top transfer targets this summer and hopes to reach a compromise with the Scottish champions.
The Gunners have already had a £15 million ($19m) offer rejected for the Scotland international.
Rodgers close to first Foxes signing
Leicester are close to sealing a deal for Luton defender James Justin, according to the Telegraph.
The 21-year-old is due to undergo a medical later on Wednesday before completing a £6million ($7.6m) move to the King Power Stadium.
If the deal goes through it will be Brendan Rodgers' first signing since taking charge of the club in February.
Buffon ready for Juve return
Veteran keeper set for one-year deal
Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon could be about to make a dramatic return to Juventus, according to Gianluca di Marzio.
The 41-year-old spent 17 years in Turin before joining Paris Saint-Germain on a one-year deal last summer.
Buffon has since left PSG at the expiry of his contract and is now set to make a shock return to Juve on a 12-month deal as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny.
Everton complete Gomes signing
Everton have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Andre Gomes from Barcelona for a fee of €25 million (£22m/$28.4m).
The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Goodison Park, has signed a five-year deal with the Toffees.
Tottenham close to club record Ndombele deal
Spurs to pay £55m for France star
Tottenham are close to agreeing a club record deal to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Telegraph.
The London club are ready to pay £55 million ($70m) for the 22-year-old, which would beat the previous record of £42m ($53m) paid for Davinson Sanchez two years ago.
If the deal goes through it will be Tottenham's first permanent signing since Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.