Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ferdinand a candidate for Manchester United sporting director

The cost of Ajax’s squad compared to Europe’s elite
Ajax this week will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first Champions League semi-final for 22 years, with a place in their first final since 1996 a real possibility.
There are endless stats that emphasise how great an achievement it is for the Dutch side, who haven't reached the knockout rounds of the competition since 2005-06, but few stress the point stronger than the cost of Erik ten Hag's squad.
Using initial transfer fees only, Goal have calculated the total cost of Ajax’s 25-man Champions League squad before doing the same for the other biggest sides in this season’s competition, including the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.
Norwich after Ligue 1 defender
Norwich are interested in signing Rennes defender Mehdi Zeffane on a free transfer, according to Le10sport.
The 26-year-old Zeffane is out of contract with the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season and he could still sign a new deal in Rennes.
But Norwich, who have secured promotion to the Premier League, have made contact with his representatives and a contract offer could soon follow.
Emery facing doubts as Arsenal struggle
Unai Emery is facing doubt and criticism over his tactics and team selections as his first season risks falling apart, according to the Telegraph.
Certain players in the squad have questioned Emery's decisions as the Gunners have slumped to three-match losing streak at a key time.
Matters have been made worse as the club's transfer plans are in limbo as they are uncertain if they will feature in next year's Champions League.
Ferdinand a candidate for Manchester United sporting director
The former defender has impressed with his business knowledge and history with the club
Former Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand is in the race to be named the club's sporting director, according to the Daily Mail.
Ferdinand discussed a possible return with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, while the club's owners, the Glazer family, have been trying to get the retired defender back to the club for four years.
Woodward believes Ferdinand could be well suited for the sporting director role, thanks to his experience in business as well as his history with United.
Oxlade-Chamberlain set for new contract
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for a new contract with Liverpool after returning to the field following a year away, according to the Mirror.
The midfielder, who came back from severe knee injury when he entered as a substitute against Huddersfield will sign a 12-month extension with the club.
That will take Oxlade-Chamberlain's term with Liverpool up to 2023.
PSG plan huge De Gea contract offer
Manchester United may be forced to part with the goalkeeper this summer or lose him for nothing
Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea a £450,000-a-week contract in an attempt to lure him to the Ligue 1 champions.
The Daily Star reports PSG are prepared to offer a deal worth £90 million in wages and transfer fees to land the Spain international.
And the Red Devils may face the risk of cashing in on De Gea this summer or lose him for nothing at the end of next season.