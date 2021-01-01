Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to offer Lingard swap to land Sancho

Norwich sign Southend's Coker
📝 Norwich City are delighted to confirm the signing of striker Kenny Coker from Southend United!— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 13, 2021
Coker will initially form part of the club’s development and academy setup.
Man Utd in line for Lingard windfall
Manchester United could profit off Jesse Lingard even if he does not make his move to West Ham permanent, reports the The Sun.
Lingard's loan contract reportedly includes a clause which would net the Red Devils £500,000 if the Hammers make the Champions League this season.
Bielsa set for new Leeds deal
Marcelo Bielsa is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Leeds United, reports the The Telegraph.
The Argentine has steered the Whites to a safe mid-table finish in their first year back in the Premier League, having achieved promotion in emphatic style the previous season.
Tuchel to receive £150m transfer kitty at Chelsea
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will receive £150 million in transfer funds to shape his team over the summer, reports the The Sun.
A new striker is seen as a priority at Stamford Bridge, with Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland the Blues' top targets.
Ronaldo willing to take pay cut to rejoin Sporting (Cuatro)
Star's mother has promised to push for comeback
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to take a drastic cut in wages in order to rejoin boyhood club Sporting, according to Cuatro.
Negotiations have already begun over a possible comeback, and the forward's mother promised fans on Wednesday she would do all in her power to convince Cristiano to come to Lisbon.
Man Utd to offer Lingard swap to land Sancho (The Sun)
Winger's exit to Dortmund would help reduce transfer fee
Jesse Lingard is to be offered to Borussia Dortmund as part of a sensational swap deal for Jadon Sancho, claims the The Sun.
The winger is in fine form on loan at West Ham United, and his inclusion in the transfer would help United drive down Dortmund's £100 million price tag for their young star to a more affordable fee.