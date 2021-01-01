Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Next Spurs boss to be given Bale choice

Vitesse centre-back Danilho Doekhi has garnered interest from Newcastle as he enters the final year of his contract, according to De Telegraaf.

The Dutch defender has become an important figure for his Eredivisie team, starting 29 times this season.

With the Magpies now expected to stay up in the Premier League, the 22-year-old could serve as a defensive building block to ensure a more comfortable experience for the club next campaign.