Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hakimi set to complete PSG move

Ramsey eager to stay at Juventus
Aaron Ramsey does not want to leave Juventus, according to Sky Sports.
The Wales star has struggled since leaving Arsenal for Italy but is hoping for more success under Max Allegri.
Juve seeking to snatch Sanches
Juventus are ready to make a bid for Lille star Renato Sanches, according to Calciomercato.
Although Manuel Locatelli is set to arrive, if Rodrigo Betancur or Aaron Ramsey departs, the Portugal star could arrive in Turin.
However, they face competition from Milan.
Felipe Anderson set for Lazio return?
Felipe Anderson could move back to Lazio this summer, according to Sky Sport Italia.
He spent last season on loan at Porto from West Ham but struggled to make an impression. His stock, however, remains high in Rome.
Monaco sign Nubel on loan from Bayern
✍️ L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer la signature pour deux saisons d’Alexander Nübel, en provenance du @FCBayern. #WelcomeAlexander https://t.co/LkqBWRyUHS— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) June 27, 2021
Barcelona want Roma goalkeeper
Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Barca need to replace Neto and will challenge Marseille for the Spain international.
Malen and Dumfries set to leave PSV
Netherlands stars Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries are set to depart PSV this summer, the club have admitted.
Speaking to NOS, boss Roger Schmidt said: "It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to leave. Actually last summer.
“I also take it into account and if they do stay, that is great.
"But we have to prepare ourselves that we will have to play without both next season.”
Man Utd make contact with Camavinga
Manchester United have been in touch with Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes, according to RMC.
The teenage midfielder, who is valued around €100m (£86m/$119m), has already debuted for France but has made his priority to move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Two clubs aiming to sign Jovic
There are two candidates to sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid, according to AS.
The striker is not wanted by Carlo Ancelotti, and though the identity of one club has not been revealed, the other is thought to be Milan.
Hakimi to complete PSG move Monday (Gazzetta)
PSG close in on Inter star
Achraf Hakimi will complete his move to PSG on Monday, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Ligue 1 side have won their fight with Chelsea to sign the Inter full-back, who will move for a fee in the region of €70 (£60m/$83.5m) million.