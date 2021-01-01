Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want to swap Pjanic for Jorginho

DFB president Fritz Keller has resigned effective next week, reports Kicker.

The head of the German FA has been under fire after he referred to vice president Rainer Koch as a Nazi two weeks ago.

Said the organisation in a statement: "President Fritz Keller, on his own free decision, under the responsibility of the office as president, declared his basic willingness to resign on Monday, May 17, 2021 after the negotiations before the DFB sports court."