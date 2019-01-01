Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar set to stay at PSG

Van La Parra completed Red Star switch
Rajiv van la Parra has quit Huddersfield Town to move to Red Star Belgrade the Championship club have announced.
Rajiv van La Parra has completed a permanent transfer to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade for an undisclosed fee.— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 31, 2019
Phil Hodgkinson: "Both him and his representatives made it very clear that he didn’t want to be a #htafc player anymore."
Valverde denies benching Rakitic over transfer speculation
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has expressed frustration over persistent transfer speculation surronding Ivan Rakitic.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, maybe as part of the deal to bring Neymar back to Catalunya.
He was an unused sub in Saturday's defeat to Osasuna and Valverde said "What do you want me to say" when questioned as to why.
Madrid turn to Eriksen after Neymar deal dies
Real Madrid have trained their sights on Tottenham's Christian Eriksen after their pursuit of Neymar ended.
The Spanish giants were in the running for the Brazil international superstar, but no deal could be done.
Now The Mirror say they're after the Spurs man, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.
Man Utd step up 'keeper scouting as De Gea contract still unsigned
Manchester United are growing increasingly worried David De Gea will leave for free at the end of the season.
The Sun says that with a new deal not being signed the club have sent scouts all over Europe looking for a replacement.
Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic are players the report names as potential targets.
Neymar unable to secure PSG exit
Despite offering to pay some of his own fee the Brazil international will remain in Paris
Neymar will report to Paris Saint-Germain after the international break as he's been unable to force through a transfer ,Sky Sports says.
The Brazilian had been linked with a return to Barcelona, with Real Madrid also interested, but no deal could be reached.
That's despite the 27-year-old being willing to pay a portion of a fee from his own pocket, according to earlier reports.
Dortmund on alert for Liverpool's Duncan
The Daily Mirror says that Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation surrounding Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan.
The player's agent accused the Reds of "bullying" Duncan after they blocked a loan move to Fiorentina.
The Bundesliga club are keeping an eye on the 18-year-old and could add him to Jadon Sancho as a high-profile youngster snatched from a Premier League giant.
Fiorentina desperate to land Politano
Fiorentina are pulling out all the stops to sign Inter's Matteo Politano according to Calciomercato.
La Viola have offered €30 million (£27m/$33m) but Inter are holding out for €35m.
Time is against the deal according to the report, with Inter needing to line up another wide player as a replacement, though they say Ante Rebic could be that man.