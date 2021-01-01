Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool & Man Utd join race for Pepi

Overmars opens talks with Newcastle
Marc Overmars has opened talks over becoming Newcastle United's new director of football, reports the Mirror.
The Dutchman is well-respected in the game thanks to both his wonderful playing days and the job he has done at Ajax in developing and recruiting young talent.
Beckham to earn £150m as face of Qatar 2022
Manchester United and England legend David Beckham will sign a lucrative deal to be the face of next year's World Cup in Qatar, reports the Sun.
Beckham will be paid £150 million over 10 years as the nation's ambassador, promoting sports, tourism and culture.
Man Utd insist Solskjaer is safe
Manchester United are warning off agents touting managerial replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claim the Sun.
Several candidates have already been offered to the club, only to hear that there is no chance of the Norwegian losing his job.
Wilder favourite to take over at Cardiff
Bookmakers have made ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder the leading candidate to take over at Cardiff City.
The Yorkshire Post reports that WIlder is likely to replace Mick McCarthy, who was sacked following Saturday's defeat to Middlesbrough.
Liverpool & Man Utd join race for Pepi (Mirror)
FC Dallas starlet could be available for £10m
Liverpool and Manchester United have entered the battle for FC Dallas' USMNT sensation Ricardo Pepi, reports the Mirror.
Pepi, 18, could be available for £10 million and had already attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.