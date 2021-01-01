Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Grealish agents confident of £100m Man City move

The Aston Villa star could be on his way to the Premier League champions

Jack Grealish's agents fully expect the Aston Villa midfielder to make the move to Manchester City this summer, according to the Sun.

The midfielder's representatives expect Villa to greenlight a £100 million ($140m) move after this summer's Euros.

Villa, meanwhile, have insisted that they don't want to sell, with Grealish still having four years left on his current contract.