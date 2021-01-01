Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Camavinga's Rennes exit inevitable

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Marseille on the verge of signing Peres

2021-07-02T23:30:00Z

Marseille are set to sign defender Luan Peres from Santos, claims Globo.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is said to have long desired a return to Europe after a brief stint with Club Brugge in 2018-19.

Camavinga's departure from Rennes inevitable (Le Parisien)

2021-07-02T22:55:00Z

The coveted central midfielder has just one more year on his contract

Eduardo Camavinga's departure from Rennes seems "inevitable", writes Le Parisien, with contract extension talks at a standstill as he enters his final season of his current deal.

The 18-year-old is widely considered one of the best midfield prospects in Europe, and has been linked with Real Madrid among others.

Despite his likely exit, he has returned to train with Rennes this week and the club has not yet received an official bid for him.

Arsenal close to loaning Saliba to Marseille

2021-07-02T22:45:00Z

Arsenal are close to a loan agreement that would send defender William Saliba to Marseille, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old has yet to break into the Gunners' senior team, spending part of the 2020-21s campaign on loan at Nice.

Swansea sign Piroe from PSV

2021-07-02T22:30:00Z

Man Utd goalkeeper Carney joins Sunderland

2021-07-02T22:15:00Z