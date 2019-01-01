Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham put £100m price tag on Man Utd & City target Rice

Arsenal prepared to pay for Ozil exit
Mesut Ozil is set to be sent away from Arsenal in January, and the London club are willing to pay part of his wages to tempt another team.
The ex-Germany international has had a bit-part role this season, but his weekly salary of a reported £350,000 ($430,000) is likely to scare off any interested parties.
The Mirror is now reporting that the Gunners will subsidise his wage in order to get a portion of it off the books, as he's made just one Premier League start this year.
Liverpool looking at Ajax star
Liverpool want to sign 22-year-old Brazil forward David Neres from Ajax, as reported by Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old Brazilian forward, whose contract expires with the Dutch champions in 2023, was a part of the team's run to last season's Champions League semi-final.
Barca tried to sign Lindelof, says agent
Victor Lindelof's agent has revealed that Barcelona made a number of efforts to sign him during the most recent transfer window, as reported by Aftonbladet.
Hasan Cetinkaya said of the La Liga champions' efforts to sign the United defender: "Lindelof was perhaps Man Utd's best player last season, and there was a lot of interest from clubs that are even better [than United] at the moment.
"When Matthijs de Ligt chose Juventus, Victor was pronounced Barcelona's first choice. His way of playing, his DNA, is very close to Barcelona's way of playing."
Wolves scouting Odegaard
Wolves are monitoring Real Madrid's 20-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, as reported by the Mirror.
Wolves have sent scouts to Spain to watch the former Norwegian wonderkid after a string of fine performances in La Liga.
Odegaard has been loaned from the Bernabeu to Real Sociedad this term and has caught the eye since the start of the season.
Juve after Meunier
Juventus are keen to bring Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier to Turin and will 'do anything' to convince the Belgian to sign, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Juve defender Mattia De Sciglio could even be used as a makeweight with Meunier out of contract at the end of the season and having been offered a new deal.
Napoli considered Balotelli move
In a bid to resolve their striker shortage, Napoli came close to offering Mario Balotelli a deal in the recent summer transfer window, while Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz was also under consideration, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The Italian side, however, signed former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente, with Balotelli eventually joining Brescia, with the erratic Italian scoring against Napoli earlier today in his side’s 2-1 loss.
Paredes keen on Serie A return
Leandro Paredes is keen on a return to Serie A after falling out of favour at PSG, claims SempreMilan.
The 25-year-old made the switch to the French champions at the beginning of the year, but has found himself down the pecking order after the arrival of fellow central midfielders Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye.
Paredes has had spells with Roma, Chievo and Empoli, and it is understood that AC Milan are now interested in his signature.
Barcelona remain keen on De Ligt
Despite only signing for Juventus in the recent summer transfer window, Barcelona remain interested in bringing Matthijs De Ligt to Camp Nou.Calciomercato claim that the 20-year-old is still a target for Barca, who tried to sign the young defender from Ajax before he opted to move to Juve in July.
Celtic to bring in more players in January
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said that the club will look to bring in more players in the January transfer window, reports the Express.
The Scottish champions are currently top of the Scottish Premiership, one point ahead of rivals Rangers, and Lennon has revealed that head of recruitment Nick Hammond is working hard behind the scenes in an attempt to bring in fresh faces.
Schalke interested in Atalanta's Gosens
Bundesliga outfit Schalke are interested in the signature of Atalanta defender Robin Gosens, reports Calciomercato.
The 25-year-old was born in Germany, but spent the majority of his career in the Netherlands, before making the switch to Italy, where he now has 50 appearances for Atalanta.
But German side Schalke are in need of defenders, and Gosens has been identified as their number one target, with the Atalanta man scoring in their latest 4-1 victory over Sassuolo.
DC United chasing Foderingham
Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is a January transfer target for MLS side DC United, according to the MailOnline.
Foderingham had been a regular starter at Ibrox since arriving from Swindon in 2015, but has found playing time hard to come by since the return of Allan McGregor.
Sarri preferred Rabiot over Isco
Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri opted to sign PSG’s Adrien Rabiot over Isco, despite the Italian club having a longstanding interest in the Real Madrid midfielder.
According to Calciomercato, the former Chelsea manager landed his preferred target, with Rabiot now seemingly back into the first team picture after several games as a substitute.
Lampard keeping tabs on Wigan youngster
Chelsea are eyeing Wigan youngster Joe Gelhardt and hope to beat Premier League rivals Everton to his signature, claims the Express.
The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising players for the future of English football, and Frank Lampard is keen to add him to the club's already talented list of youngsters.
Gelhardt is yet to start a game for Wigan in the Championship this season, but came off the bench to score the equaliser in their 2-2 draw at Hull earlier this month.
Mourinho nearing Madrid return
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has lined up Jose Mourinho as Zinedine Zidane's replacement, should the former France midfielder be removed from his role.
Zidane has come under increasing pressure this season for his team's performances, despite guiding his side to the top of the table after seven games.
But the Sunday Times are reporting that former Chelsea and Man Utd boss Mourinho is still in the running to take over, with the Portuguese keen to return to management after being out of the game for the longest period of his career.
Dortmund join race for Brescia youngster
Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Brescia youngster Sandro Tonali, with the Italian also strongly linked with moves to both Juventus and AC Milan.
Calciomercato are reporting that the 19-year-old is wanted by several top clubs across Europe, having been compared to former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo.
Can to be given second chance
Juventus midfielder Emre Can will be given a lifeline at Juventus, despite being left out of their Champions League squad this season.
According to Le10sport, the former Liverpool midfielder is still key to Maurizio Sarri’s plans, with the manager keen to keep Can at the club after summer interest from PSG.
Southgate to replace Pochettino?
Spurs have lined up England manager Gareth Southgate as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, should the Argentinian leave north London.
Pochettino has been linked with a switch to Manchester United, and the Daily Star are reporting that Southgate will be Tottenham’s number one target to take over the vacant position.
Spurs should replace Eriksen with Maddison - Le Tissier
Former Southampton star Matt Le Tissier believes Tottenham should target Leicester City playmaker James Maddison as a replacement for Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen is in the final year of his Spurs contract, with talks of a move to Man Utd or Real Madrid continuing to grow as a new deal is not signed in North London.
Le Tissier thinks Maddison, who is enjoying an excellent season for the Foxes, would be 'ideal' for Tottenham if Eriksen departed.
"He (Maddison) is a player that would be on the radar of a team like Spurs, especially if they were to lose Christian Eriksen," Le Tissier told Sky Sports.
"You look at James Maddison and he would be a pretty ideal replacement. I think this boy has got everything in his locker.
"He has been quite unfortunate that he has not already been capped by England. I really do think that his performances at Leicester warranted him making his debut before he actually got in the squad."
Longstaff focused on Newcastle despite being flattered by Man Utd links
Talented English midfielder Sean Longstaff is focused on Newcastle United, despite rumoured interest from Manchester United.
The 21-year-old broke into the Magpies team during last season and was reportedly a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looked to sign British players for his squad.
But despite all the headlines featuring his name, Longstaff insists he has just been working hard to get back from the knee injury he suffered against West Ham in March.
"You’re seeing stuff about yourself on the telly and the next day I’m in the gym and I can’t even step on to a box that’s the height of my shin, or get up the stairs without grabbing on to something," Longstaff told the Times.
"[The Man Utd interest is] not really something for me to comment on. It’s between the clubs.
"I was flattered to get my name mentioned in those conversations but, like my dad says, 'Sport’s got a funny way of dragging you back down to earth'."
Man Utd target Aubameyang says he is 'happy' at Arsenal
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ignored speculation of a move to Manchester United, instead insisting 'it's time to win trophies' at the Emirates.
The Gabonese striker has been a shining light for the Gunners since joining in January 2018, scoring 48 goals in 72 appearances, including six from six in the league this season.
Despite links of a move to Old Trafford, the 30-year-old reiterating his desire to bring silverware to North London.
"I feel that we can change something in this club and we will try. Now it's time to win trophies," Aubameyang was quoted by The Mirror on Sky Sports.
"I'm sure we can do it and I am honestly happy to be here.
"I feel very good. For the next few years we want to play at a high level and win trophies. That's what we are talking about."
Spurs concerned Poch sacking will help rivals
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to give coach Mauricio Pochettino time to turn around the club's struggling start to the season.
Pochettino is under pressure following Spurs' inconsistent league form and the shock Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester - but still has four years left on his contract.
According to The Sun, Levy is worried that rival teams would benefit from picking up Pochettino as their manager, and is keen to give the Argentinian tactician a chance to sort through the issues at club.
Manchester United and Real Madrid have both been linked with moves for Pochettino.
Mandzukic not heading to Qatar
Veteran Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic will not be joining Al-Rayyan after the Qatari side suspended contract negotations.
The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Turin under Maurizio Sarri and was looking for a move to get first team football.
But Al-Rayyan used their Twitter account to reveal their pursuit of Mandzukic is now over.
The Croatian striker is also reportedly a target of Manchester United.
Bayern still interested in Sane transfer
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could see Bayern Munich's interest in his signature renewed in the new year, reports the Sun.
Sane is hoping to accelerate his recovery from serious injury with an eye to returning to the field in January 2020.
And if he does make it back to full fitness Bayern are ready to make a fresh bid for his services after courting him over the summer prior to his setback.
Alexis cuts ties with ex-Man Utd colleagues
Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has broken off all contact with his former team-mates at Old Trafford, claims the Sun.
The Chilean marked his full debut with Inter, where he will spend the current season on loan, with a goal before being sent off early in the second half.
But while he remains officially on the United books he no longer speaks to his Old Trafford team-mates, unlike Chris Smalling, who remains in touch via WhatsApp from his new home in Rome.
Van Bronckhorst given Man City role
Manchester City have given Giovanni van Bronckhorst a role in the club's backroom staff to prepare for life after Pep Guardiola, reports the Mirror.
Van Bronckhorst has been working informally at the Etihad Stadium for the last month, but has now been offered a contract by City.
West Ham put £100m price tag on Man Utd & City target Rice
United attempted to sign England international over summer
West Ham are hoping to ward off interest in star asset Declan Rice by slapping a £100 million ($123m) price tag on the player, claims the Express.
England international Rice has attracted interest from both Manchester United and City since breaking into the Hammers first team.
United tried to tempt West Ham into a sale last summer, only to see their efforts rebuffed.
Liverpool fear losing Klopp to Germany
Liverpool are concerned that they will lose Jurgen Klopp to his dream job at the head of the Germany national team, claims the Mirror.
Klopp has three years remaining on his current deal at Anfield, which Liverpool are keen to extend.
But the club believe that they will not be able to convince him to stay should the opportunity to succeed Joachim Low arise.