Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want Chelsea's Willian on free transfer

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Sunderland takeover bid hangs in the balance

2019-09-28T19:52:38Z

A US investment group's bid to buy Sunderland is close to falling through, according to the Sun

MSD partners have been in talks with current owner Stewart McDonald for over a month but could pull out over differences in the sale price.

Pellegrino in danger of sack at Leganes

2019-09-28T19:28:59Z

Mauricio Pellegrino facing losing his job at Leganes unless results experience a rapid turnaround, reports Marca

The Argentine, Rafa Benitez's former assistant at Liverpool, has picked up just two points from a possible 21 so far in La Liga to leave Leganes rooted in the relegation zone.

DC United want Rangers' Fotheringham

2019-09-28T18:51:34Z

MLS' DC United are interested in signing Rangers keeper Wes Fotheringham, reports the Daily Mail.

Fotheringham, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he will be free to talk to overseas clubs from January onwards.

Man Utd part ways with goalkeeping coach Alvarez

2019-09-28T18:33:43Z

Manchester United have parted ways with goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez, the club confirmed on Saturday. 

Alvarez had worked with David de Gea since 2016, with the Spain international crediting the coach with improving his game. 

But United are said to have become alarmed at the goalkeeper's drop in form last season, with Alvarez's methods questioned.

Pulisic frustrated with lack of playing time

2019-09-28T17:57:40Z

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has admitted that his lack of playing time is "very frustrating" after yet another game spent on the bench. 

Pulisic was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday, making it four matches out of his side's last five that he has failed to see the field. 

The U.S. international appears to have fallen behind Pedro, Willian, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi in Chelsea's depth chart for now, making it a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge. 

Pogba is vital to Man Utd, says Mata

2019-09-28T17:40:39Z

Paul Pogba is a “complete midfielder” in the eyes of Manchester United team-mate Juan Mata, with the Frenchman considered to be “very important” to the Red Devils.

Not everybody has shared that opinion of the 26-year-old since he returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

Criticism has come his way on a regular basis, with plenty expected of United's record-breaking £89 million ($109m) asset.

Olivier Renard named Montreal Impact sporting director

2019-09-28T17:20:00Z

Montreal Impact have appointed Olivier Renard as the club’s sporting director, the club have confirmed. 

The 40-year-old was the sporting director of Belgian club KV Mechelen, from 2014 to 2016, occupying the same role with Standard Liège, from 2016 to 2019.

“We’re extremely happy to welcome Olivier among us,” said Impact CEO Kevin Gilmore.

“His profile fits the criteria we were looking for. He will play a crucial role in implementing our identity and our sporting structure to establish ourselves as a leading club in MLS."

Bruce 'not bothered' by takeover talk

2019-09-28T16:50:00Z

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says takeover talk won’t distract his players from their Premier League business, as reported by the Mirror.

A brochure emerged this week detailing Peter Kenyon’s alliance with GACP Sports, a Florida-based investment firm, aiming to raise cash, and promising big returns for anyone buying a stake in the club.

But Bruce declared himself “not bothered,” by the latest twist, and that the club was being “fantastically well run” already. 

Qatari side after Kodjia

2019-09-28T16:20:00Z

Al-Gharafa have told Aston Villa they are willing to pay £7million to sign Jonathan Kodjia by next Tuesday, as reported by Football Insider.

The Qatari club have turned their attention to the 29-year-old after failing to land Everton front man Cenk Tosun. 

Madrid won't recall in-form Odegaard from loan

2019-09-28T15:20:00Z

Real Madrid aren't thinking about recalling Martin Odegaard from his loan spell at Real Sociedad despite his excellent form this season, report Marca.

The Norwegian former teen sensation, who turns 21 in December, had initially struggled to live up to the hype around his move from Stromsgodset four years ago, but he has dazzled in La Liga with Sociedad this season.

However, despite calls from some corners for Zinedine Zidane to recall him in the January window, Madrid would prefer he continue to gain regular first-team experience elsewhere for the time being.

Agent claims he doubled De Jong's transfer pricetag

2019-09-28T14:50:00Z

Football agent Hasan Cetinkaya says he managed to double the asking price Ajax demanded for Frenkie de Jong when Barcelona bought him this summer.

The Eredivisie champions were originally just looking to beat the €38 million (£35m/$45m) they brought in for Davinson Sanchez, but De Jong ended up costing an initial €75m (£65m/$85m).

Arnault rubbishes Milan takeover link

2019-09-28T14:20:44Z

Fashion giants LVMH have great respect for 'beautiful' AC Milan but have no desire to purchase the club, according to Antoine Arnault.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica had reported a €960m deal was on the cards for the Arnault family, but he has posted a message on Instagram calling for an end to such speculation.

“We have the utmost respect for your beautiful club, its values, its fantastic history, but have never been in contact with anyone from the club, and have never been interested in investing or acquiring it," he wrote.

“We do not know where this strong rumor has come from, but it has no foundations whatsoever."

Juve ready to let Mandzukic leave

2019-09-28T13:50:57Z

Juventus are happy to let Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic leave the club, according to director Fabio Paratici, amid links to Manchester United and Qatar.

“We are evaluating the situation with Mario, so is he, and he has to do it with all the time he needs," he told Sky Sport Italia. "Mario has been an excellent player for us and we owe him a great deal.

“If he considers it right to leave and finds the solution he wants with terms everyone agrees with, then he can go, otherwise we’ll find another solution.”

Juve in talks with PSG target Tonali

2019-09-28T13:20:10Z

Juventus have opened talks with Brescia for 19-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali but he remains a target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The teenager has already been called up several times to the Italy senior squad, though he is yet to make his full international debut.

Inter, Roma and Milan are all reported to be interested in Tonali but PSG and Juve are more likely to win any potential bidding war.

Fashionista Arnault targeting €960m Milan takeover

2019-09-28T12:50:00Z

US hedge fund Elliott Management Corporation are looking to sell Serie A giants AC Milan, according to La Repubblica.

It is reported the club could be sold for €960 million (£855m/$1.1b) to Bernard Arnault, the owner of fashion conglomerate LVMH - which includes the Louis Vuitton brand.

The report also claims Massimiliano Allegri would be targeted as manager if the sale goes through.

Marseille director Zubizarreta faces the sack

2019-09-28T12:20:42Z

Marseille are considering firing sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta after the club's poor dealings in the transfer window.

The French side are already discussing the Spaniard's future at the club, according to L'Equipe, because the club's owner expected to offload a few more expensive players in the close season.

Schalke ready January bid for Gosens

2019-09-28T11:45:03Z

Schalke are lining up an improved offer for Atalanta star Robin Gosens in January, Sport Mediaset says.

The Gelsenkirchen side flirted with the 25-year-old in the last transfer window but were unable to land him. They are planning another bid in the close season, but the Serie A side are still determined to keep him.

Barca to firm up long-term Willian interest

2019-09-28T11:20:36Z

Barcelona could look to sign Chelsea winger Willian after tracking the Brazilian for years, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It is reported the Spanish giants have been interested in signing him for a decade, since he was at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Barca were linked with Willian over the summer transfer window and could look to pounce with his contract expiring next summer.

No agreement in sight between Napoli & Allan

2019-09-28T11:08:05Z

Napoli have been unsuccessful in their attempts to commit Allan to a new contract, Corriere dello Sport reports.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Partenopei since joining from Udinese and his current deal runs until 2023.

The midfielder's agent met with the club to discuss a new contract last week, but the two sides are far from reaching an agreement and are not expected to meet again for some time.

AC Milan board split on Giampaolo future

2019-09-28T10:40:21Z

Marco Giampaolo is fighting for his future as AC Milan coach, according to reports in Italy.

The Rossoneri are 10th in Serie A with six points from five matches and the board are split on whether or not he should remain in charge.

Sporting director Paolo Maldini wants the club to remain patient and give Giampaolo more time, but chief football officer Zvonimir Boban wants him gone already.

It seems Giampaolo has just two games left to save his Milan career, starting with Sunday's clash against Fiorentina.

'Barcelona made several Lindelof offers'

2019-09-28T10:12:35Z

Barcelona made several attempts to sign Victor Lindelof from Manchester United after Matthijs de Ligt rejected them to join Juventus, the Swedish defender's agent says.

Lindelof had been linked with a move to Camp Nou in the summer transfer market, but United refused to sell and managed to tie him down to a new deal.

But the player's representative has admitted that he tried to convince United to let the centre-back go, saying he would have been a perfect fit at Barca.

Ajax give Van de Beek new deal

2019-09-28T09:39:57Z

Donny van de Beek will sign a new contract with AjaxVoetbal International reports.

The Dutch midfielder was wanted by Real Madrid in the last transfer window, but they opted to delay a bid for him.

Van de Beek returned from injury to make his 100th Eredivisie appearance in a 5-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard in midweek and Ajax are set to award him with an upgrade on his current deal.

The 22-year-old's contract will not be extended, meaning he is still tied to the club until 2022.

Allegri set for AC Milan return as takeover nears

2019-09-28T09:08:09Z

Massimiliano Allegri could be on his way back to AC Milan as the Serie A side are set for another takeover, La Repubblica claims.

Current owners Elliott Management Corporation are said to be in talks with French investor Bernard Arnault, as the man said to be Europe's richest person looks to buy the club.

A deal could be completed by the end of the year and the potential new owners are eyeing ex-Milan and Juventus boss Allegri as the man to replace Marco Giampaolo at the helm.

Real Madrid join Barcelona in Fabian race

2019-09-28T08:45:46Z

Napoli demanding €60m for Spanish midfielder

Real Madrid are ready to compete with Barcelona for the signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Barcelona have been chasing the 23-year-old midfielder for months, but Madrid believe he could bolster their midfield.

Napoli, however, are not ready to sell the Spain international and will be demanding around €60 million (£53m/$66m) for him.

Liverpool face Carabao Cup expulsion

2019-09-28T08:16:50Z

Liverpool face being disqualified from the Carabao Cup as the EFL has opened an investigation into the eligibility of one of the players they fielded against MK Dons on Wednesday.

The issue surrounds the inclusion of 22-year-old Pedro Chirivella who may not have had international clearance to feature in the game.

Juventus to return for Tonali

2019-09-28T07:35:55Z

Juventus are plotting a move for Brescia star Sandro Tonali next summer, La Gazzetta dello Sport says.

The Serie A giants have been eyeing the 19-year-old defensive midfielder for some time, but Brescia refused to let him go in the last transfer market.

Juve are not ready to give up, however, and have already made contact and want to beat any other suitors to his signing.

West Ham close in on Arsenal teen

2019-09-28T07:12:43Z

West Ham are plotting a move for Arsenal youngster Stan Flaherty, Football Insider says.

The Gunners gave the 17-year-old midfielder permission to go on trial at West Ham and he impressed for the Under 18s last week.

West Ham are ready to offer him a deal and Flaherty is eager to join the London side.

Solskjaer appoints personal scout at Man Utd

2019-09-28T06:34:21Z

Ole Gunar Solskjaer has made a member of Manchester United's recruitment team his personal scout, according to The Sun.

The United boss has given Simon Wells the task of looking into those he identifies as potential signings for the club as he looks to improve the squad.

Rangers eyeing £3 million Aberdeen striker

2019-09-28T04:57:40Z

Sam Cosgrove has attracted the attention of Rangers, according to Ibrox Noise

The Aberdeen attacker has already scored four league goals this season and was linked with interest from Lazio over the off-season. 

After signing for The Dons for just £500,000, it's believed the club would only consider letting him go for six times that sum, with the 22-year-old contracted until 2022. 

Western United sign A-League top scorer

2019-09-28T03:43:10Z

Besart Berisha, the A-League's all-time top scorer, has joined new side Western United for the coming season. 

The 34-year-old striker returns to Australia after a stint with J-League outfit Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Prior to his move to Japan, Berisha had lined up for Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory scoring 116 goals and wining the Championship four times. 

Dortmund back Reus as captain

2019-09-28T01:49:16Z

After blowing up following Borussia Dortmund's recent 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, Marco Reus still has the support of the club's heirachy.

The German attacker has come under fire for his outburst, but Dortmund are standing by him. 

“You can write what you want. We have a clear position," director of sport Michael Zorc told reporters on Friday. 

"Marco is our captain and will remain so - there is no reason to change anything."

Honda drops Manchester United hint

2019-09-28T01:04:30Z

Japanese star and current free agent Keisuke Honda has tagged Manchester United in a Twitter post as he looks for a new club.

After a recent stint in Australia with Melbourne Victory, the 33-year-old is without a club and seems keen on a stint with the Red Devils. 

Honda has previously played in the Eredivisie and Serie A but is yet to grace the Premier League. 

Liverpool boss Klopp confirms new contract talks with Milner

2019-09-27T23:45:33Z

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club are in talks with James Milner over a new contract. 

With Milner's current deal set to expire at the end of the season, he is free to sign a pre-contract with a new club in January. 

Klopp, however, is optimistic that Milner will extend his stay at Anfield. 

Rangers to fine and offload Grezda

2019-09-27T22:55:49Z

Rangers have decided to fine and attempt to loan out Eros Grezda following an allegation of spitting in a development team game, according to The Scotsman.

The winger has not played for the first team since April and will not be reintegrated after the incident, with the club hoping to offload him as soon as possible.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that a loan enquiry had been received from an unnamed club that was likely to be accepted.

Man City academy staff wanted transfer ban to give youngsters chances

2019-09-27T22:45:14Z

A number of Manchester City academy staff members were hoping the club would receive a transfer ban, according to the Daily Mail.

City were found guilty of breaching rules with regards to signing players under the age of 18, but, unlike Chelsea, escaped with just a fine instead of a transfer ban.

Due to the club's immense financial muscle, top players are often brought in from elsewhere and even Phil Foden - the academy's brightest prospect - has found regular playing time hard to come by.

Kane reveals interested clubs

2019-09-27T22:35:03Z

Todd Kane has revealed that a number of clubs were interested in securing his services this summer before he eventually joined QPR from Chelsea, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Promoted sides Aston Villa and Sheffield United were among the interested parties, as well as Championship pair Derby County and Fulham.

The 26-year-old right-back had impressed while on loan at Hull City, but snubbed Premier League interest to move to Loftus Road instead.

Pogba wants new £600,000-a-week contract

2019-09-27T22:15:28Z

The Frenchman is hoping to become one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Paul Pogba is angling for a new £600,000-a-week contract at Manchester United, according to Tuttosport.

The midfielder has attracted interest from Real Madrid and former club Juventus and is aware that the Old Trafford hierarchy are keen to tie him down.

That wage would make him one of the highest-paid players in world football, ahead of even Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jokanovic wants £7m Kodjia in Qatar

2019-09-27T22:05:49Z

Slavisa Jokanovic is trying to sign Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, according to Football Insider.

The former Fulham and Watford manager is now at the helm of Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa, and has his sights set on the Ivory Coast front-man.

The transfer window in Qatar is open until the end of September, meaning the club may be forced to stump up the £7 million (€7.9m/$8.6m) fee Villa are demanding.