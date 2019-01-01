Real Madrid target Van de Beek rules out January move from Ajax
Donny van be Beek insists he will not be joining Real Madrid in the January transfer window as he does not want to leave current club Ajax in the middle of the season.
The 22-year-old has been linked again with a move to the Spanish capital after Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane refused to comment on whether the club would again target the Dutch midfielder along with Christian Eriksen.
Van de Beek, who scored in Ajax's 3-0 win over Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday, was close to joining Madrid during the summer window, even admitting that his current club and the Spanish powerhouse were in talks over a transfer.
But after deal could not be agreed, the Netherlands international is now keen to focus on the season at Ajax and does not want to be unsettled by a transfer.
Emery coy over Ozil's Arsenal future
Arsenal coach Unai Emery refused to weigh in on transfer speculation surrounding Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil.
Fresh reports have emerged that the Gunners are looking to send 30-year-old out on loan in January with the German featuring just twice so far for the club this season.
Asked about Ozil's future, Emery kept his cards close to his chest and failed to confirm if he was in frame to play in Arsenal's upcoming Europa League clash against Standard Liege.
Kane could walk into any team in the world - Berbatov
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has the ability to walk into any team in the world, according to former Spurs star Dimitar Berbatov.
Despite seeing his side fall 7-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, Kane still managed to impress and scored a clinical second-half penalty.
With five goals from seven Premier League games already this season, the 26-year-old appears to be in career-best from with Berbatov adamant he has the ability to perform for any team.
Pochettino wants to leave Tottenham
Spurs players have noticed the Argentine become more distant this season
Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a way out of Tottenham but the club do not plan on sacking him, reports the Daily Mail.
There is a growing unease in north London and the club's season hit a dismal low on Tuesday with a shocking 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.
Spurs players believe the Argentine has become more distant this season and have also taken issue with his benching of stalwarts like Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.
Manchester United join the race for Odegaard
Several Premier League clubs are eyeing the Norway star
Manchester United have joined the race for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, reports The Sun.
Arsenal and Liverpool are also eyeing a move for the 20-year-old, who is currently starring on loan at Real Sociedad.
The Premier League sides believe that Odegaard will be available for £25 million ($31m) this summer should Real Madrid decide to sell.
Allegri will delay Premier League move until the summer
Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to wait until the summer before taking over a Premier League side, claims The Sun.
Allegri left Juve at the end of last season and the 52-year-old is taking English lessons as he plots a move to England.
But Allegri does not want to take over a team mid-season, meaning the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United would have to wait until next summer to appoint the Italian.
Juventus hoping for Matuidi renewal
Juventus are hoping to sign midfielder Blaise Matuidi to a contract extension, according to Calciomercato.
Matuidi, 32, looked to be on his way out this summer, as reports linked him with a transfer away from the Bianconeri.
But the Frenchman has won over manager Maurizio Sarri and Juventus are now planning to lock down the midfielder, whose deal expires at the end of the season.
Bayern Munich interested in Birmingham teenager
Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Sun.
The 16-year-old has attracted attention from plenty of clubs this season, having scored two goals in six appearances in the Championship.
After their unsuccessful pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi last season, Bayern are now hoping to land another exciting young English talent.
Napoli star Mertens admits he could leave the club
Napoli forward Dries Mertens has admitted he could be in his final year with the club.
Mertens, 32, has entered the final season of his contract and has yet to agree terms on an extension with the club.
"I still don't know what my future will be," the Belgian told Voetbal Sport/Magazine. "My objective right now is to have a very good season with Napoli. Then we'll see how things go. There's still some time left until the end of the season.
"Here at Napoli, I still have seven months left on my contract. I don't know where I'll be playing next season.