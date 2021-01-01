Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp wants Liverpool to move for Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo

Roma consider permanent Mayoral move
Roma are considering signing on-loan Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral on a permanent deal in the summer, CalcioMercato reports.
It is claimed the 23-year-old, who has a two-year loan deal in Rome, would cost €15 million (£13m/$18m) to buy this summer.
Mayoral has scored 11 goals in 26 games in all competitions for Roma this season.
Burnley to demand £50m for Spurs-linked Pope (Lancs Live)
Tottenham are rumoured to want a Lloris replacement
Burnley will demand around £50 million ($70m) from any club looking to sign goalkeeper Nick Pope, reports Lancs Live.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor, with Tottenham said to be looking for a replacement for Hugo Lloris.
Liverpool to seek Origi replacement
Liverpool will move for a striker in the summer transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Divock Origi's time at Anfield appears to be coming to a close with Jurgen Klopp reluctant to use him even during his side's recent goal drought.
Klopp wants Liverpool to move for Rodrygo (Diario Gol)
The Real Madrid starlet could replace one of the team's front three
Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to make a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, claims Diario Gol.
The report says one of Liverpool's front three - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino - is likely to leave Anfield in the summer.
Liverpool have Diogo Jota waiting in the wings but could look to strengthen their squad after a chastening season.
Tuchel gets Abramovich's go-ahead for Haaland move (Bild)
Chelsea appear ready to spend big again
Roman Abramovich has given Thomas Tuchel the green light to make a big-money move for Erling Haaland in the summer, reports Bild.
Chelsea spent big last summer under Frank Lampard but the Blues are thought to be among the front-runners in the race for Haaland.