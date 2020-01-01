Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident of signing Sancho

The future of Willian has caused a rift between manager Frank Lampard and director Marina Granovskaia, claims the Sun.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer and Lampard is keen to offer him a new deal after watching him shine over the course of 2019-20.

Granovskaia, however, is focusing on transfer targets for the upcoming window, while the club also has a policy of offering over-30s one-year deals.