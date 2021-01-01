Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea-linked Rice angles for West Ham exit

Latest on Chelsea loan army
Want updates on the entire brigade of young Chelsea loanees? Correspondent Nizaar Kinsella has you covered.
Goal has published a full round-up of every Blues loan, which can be accessed here.
Van de Beek offered Man Utd hope
Donny van de Beek has been offered hope that he does have a part to play in Manchester United's plans this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming that the Dutchman remains "important" to the collective cause.
Leicester Women secure Scofield
LCFC Women have completed the signing of midfielder @connie_scofield, subject to FA clearance 📝#lcfc— LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) August 23, 2021
Chelsea-linked Rice angles for West Ham exit (The Times)
The midfielder will reportedly snub all contract offers to force a future move
Chelsea-linked Declan Rice is upset he has been priced out of a move from West Ham this summer and is determined not to sign a new contract, according to The Times.
The England star, who is also said to be of interest to Manchester United and Manchester City, still has three years left on his current deal, so West Ham don't need to sell him right away.
However, his contract stance could ramp up transfer speculation after a relatively quiet summer of rumours for him.
USWNT star Press becomes first Angel City FC signing
USWNT international Christen Press has become the first signing of National Women's Soccer League expansion outfit Angel City FC, ahead of the club's planned 2022 debut.
The 32-year-old, who was scheduled to play for fellow new outfit Racing Louisville in their maiden season this year, has seen her playing rights traded to the Los Angeles outfit as their first capture.