Lambert in line for Celtic job after Ipswich sacking
Paul Lambert could be in line to take over at Celtic after losing his job at Ipswich Town.
The Scotsman noted that odds on Lambert replacing Neil Lennon were slashed once news of his departure from Portman Road broke.
Maldini: Milan still evaluating possible permanent Tomori signing
Paolo Maldini, the Milan technical director, has sung the praises of Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea.
The centre-back was signed in January, with Maldini, himself a legendary defender in his playing days, apparently a big fan.
Indeed, Tomori was selected for Sunday’s big match against Roma ahead of Alessio Romagnoli, a far more established defender at San Siro. It was the 23-year-old’s fourth outing for the storied club.
Arteta Laporta's candidate for Barcelona job (RAC1)
Presidential hopeful has stated he is happy with Koeman
Mikel Arteta has been lined up as a replacement for Ronald Koeman at Barca, according to RAC1.
Presidential favourite Joan Laporta has publicly stated he backs Koeman at Camp Nou, but should the Dutchman leave the current Arsenal boss would be one of the prime candidates to succeed him.
‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 🎙️ @gerardromero— El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) February 28, 2021
MIKEL ARTETA és una de les opcions de la candidatura de Joan Laporta per ocupar la banqueta del Barça si Koeman no continua la temporada vinent. pic.twitter.com/quBa3sf9dE
Garcia to move to Barca in summer
Eric Garcia will join Barcelona in the summer as a free agent, confirmed. Pep Guardiola: "Eric is going to play I think at Barcelona...”. 🔵🔴 #mcfc #fcb— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2021
Eric will sign his contract until June 2026. No other clubs involved [Arsenal, PSG...] in the race. 🤝 @City_Xtra https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV
Emelec star Rojas set for NYCFC
ATENCIÓN | Joao Rojas del @CSEmelec @CSEmelec se va a la #MLS, al @NYCFC.— Reinaldo Romero (@reijournalist) February 27, 2021