Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United eye Fofana move

Tottenham interested in Barcelona's Emerson
Barcelona defender Emerson is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Spurs are considering a summer swoop for the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at Real Betis and has a market value of €25 million (£22m/$30m)
However, the Premier League club are likely to face competition for Emerson's signature from Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.
Taison returns to Internacional from Shakhtar Donetsk
😍 Do Celeiro para o mundo, dele para casa. Ídolo colorado reforça o Inter pelas próximas duas temporadas. 💪— Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) April 16, 2021
Saiba mais: https://t.co/zWt0R87c9Y #TaisonDay pic.twitter.com/sMKie73Qho
Man Utd eye Fofana move (Foot Mercato)
The defender has impressed in his first season in England
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, reports Foot Mercato.
The 20-year-old has been a revelation for the Foxes in his first season since moving from Saint-Etienne.
Due to his age and his contract through 2025, Leicester would likely demand a massive fee for the young defender.
Gattuso touted for Fiorentina job
Gennaro Gattuso is being touted for the head coach job at Fiorentina - according to SportFace.it.
The Italian has been tipped to leave Napoli at the end of the season, and La Viola are planning to bring him in for the 2021-22 campaign.
Gattuso is hoping to leave Naples on a high, with his team currently sitting two points outside of the Champions League places in Serie A.
Milan submit offer for D'Ambrosio
AC Milan have submitted an offer for Inter full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio - according to CalcioMercato.
The Rossoneri are prepared to hand the 32-year-old a two-year contract, with his current deal on the Nerazzurri's books set to expire in June.
D'Ambrosio has only appeared in 15 Serie A games for Inter so far this season, scoring three goals.
Juventus prioritising Locatelli signing
Juventus are prioritising the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer - according to CalcioMercato.
Andrea Pirlo is a keen admirer of the 23-year-old, who has made it clear that he would like to step up to a bigger club later in the year.
Locatelli has scored three goals in 26 Serie A outings for Sassuolo to date in 2020-21, and still has two years left to run on his contract.