Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd add Fernandes to summer shortlist

Herrera set to leave Man Utd for PSG
Ander Herrera could join Paris Saint-Germain for free this summer claim The Sun.
The Spaniard’s contract is set to expire this summer and it is being reported that the Ligue 1 club have offered a huge £150,000-a-week deal.
This would be seen as a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Manchester United supposedly locked in negotiations with Herrera regarding a new deal.
Transfer Domino Effect could see Atletico move for Dybala
Spanish side looking at Juve star as Griezmann replacement
Atletico Madrid are planning to bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, should Antoine Griezmann leave the club and join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
However, TuttoSport also claim that PSG will only move for the French international if either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leave for Real Madrid in the off season.
The Italian outlet report that Los Blancos’ transfer activities could have a large say on the comings and goings of some of Europe’s top clubs.
Sancho has perfect mentality for Man Utd, says Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand has told Goal he thinks Jadon Sancho would be a perfect fit at Manchester United.
"I would take him [at Manchester United] all day," said the former Red Devils defender.
"English, young, hungry and talented, that's all I need to know. He has got the mentality. The mentality is a big part of it all, whether he has the physical attributes or not.
"The kid's mentality, to leave Manchester City, who wanted him to stay, to just say 'My ability deserves it and I think I can do it straight away, right now. I am not waiting.”
Chelsea line up Lampard or Nuno as Sarri replacement
Former Blues star in the running should manager change be made
Frank Lampard and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo should the club move on from Maurizio Sarri.
The Sun are reporting the Italian is unlikely to be relieved of his duties before the end of the season, but there is a growing belief at Stamford Bridge that Sarri is the wrong man for the job.
The Blues had hoped to appoint Zinedine Zidane as his replacement, but since his shock return to Real Madrid they have been forced to look for other candidates.
Man Utd add Fernandes to summer shortlist
Old Trafford outfit interested in signing Sporting midfielder
Manchester United are looking to land Bruno Fernandes this summer.
The 24-year has bagged 24 goals and 14 assists this campaign and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told Ed Woodward to make him a key summer target.
According to the Evening Standard, the Norwegian is also keen on Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. However, United have given any hope of purchasing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona.