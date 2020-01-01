Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to reward Fernandes with bumper new contract

director Leonardo has played down speculation linking with a sensational move for Lionel Messi.

The 32-year-old’s future is the subject of intense scrutiny as it looks increasingly likely he will move on from in the summer.

Messi is into the final year of his contract at Camp Nou and, having expressed his desire to leave earlier this year, it seems a new deal is unlikely, meaning he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

Read the full story here on Goal!