Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid consider £125m Pogba bid

Bayern consider Mourinho for next season
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is being considered by Bayern Munich ahead of the 2019-20 season, claims Footmercato.
Mourinho has been without a club since December, when he was sacked by the Premier League club.
But after seeing Zinedine Zidane beat him to the Real Madrid job, he is now in the running in Bavaria should Bayern decide not to continue with current coach Niko Kovac.
Chelsea hold out on Hudson-Odoi contract
Chelsea are stalling on a new deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi and have no plans to improve his contract until 2020, claims the Sun.
Hudson-Odoi, 18, saw a move to Bayern Munich fall through in January after his club rejected four bids from the Bundesliga giants.
But Chelsea are yet to make any advances on improving his terms, even though time is running out with his current deal up at the end of next season.
Guangzhou line up Rafa as next boss
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been targeted by Guangzhou Evergrande as the Chinese Super League club's next coach, according to the Mirror.
The Spanish tactician is their favoured choice should the current incumbent, former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro, leaves to take up a post with the China national team.
Wenger not the man to fix PSG's problems - Petit
Emmanuel Petit does not believe Arsene Wenger is the right man to sort out Paris Saint-Germain's "lack of authority".
Wenger has been without a job since stepping down as Arsenal manager at the end of last season after 22 years in charge of the Premier League side.
Madrid consider £125m Pogba bid
Midfielder dreams of playing under coach Zidane
Real Madrid are ready to make Paul Pogba the cornerstone of the club's rebuilding plans with a huge bid for the Manchester United star, claims the Sun.
Pogba revealed last week that his dream was to play for the Merengue under compatriot Zinedine Zidane.
And Madrid would be prepared to make his wish come true with a mammoth bid worth more than £125 million ($163m) to land the World Cup winner.