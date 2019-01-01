Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve eye Eriksen, Son and Salah after Anfield scouting trip

Man Utd hopeful of Dembele deal
Manchester United are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in January, according to Soccerlink.
United, Arsenal and Liverpool were all tracking the 23-year-old over the summer but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas did not want to sell the former Celtic man.
Aulas' position has since softened slightly and he now may be ready to do a deal, with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud being lined up as a possible replacement.
Premier League to introduce enhanced VAR system
The Premier League is planning on introducing an enhanced VAR system which will make it quicker for referees to judge tight offside decisions, reports the Daily Mail.
The system utilises Hawk-Eye ‘limb-tracking technology’, which tracks the foot of every player on the pitch and provides an ‘automated offside line’ for VAR officials in real time.
One of the criticisms of VAR this season has been the time taken to adjudge tight offside calls, which causes lengthy breaks in play.
Juve went on Anfield scouting mission
Eriksen, Son and Salah catch the Italian side's eye.
Juventus scouts watched Liverpool's win against Tottenham on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min the focus on their attention, according to Tuttosport.
The Serie A champions are prepared to back new boss Maurizio Sarri in the transfer market to help fuel a Champions League challenge as well as maintain their domestic dominence.
A move for Eriksen, who is availble to sign a pre-contract from January, is seen as a priority, but Salah and Son have also been marked as potential targets after impressing during Sunday's game at Anfield.
Newcastle close in on Sissoko
Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal to sign Strasbourg midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko in January, according to The Sun.
Steve Bruce's side are ready to pay around £13 million ($17m) for the 21-year-old France U21 international.
Sissoko is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League, meaning personal terms are unlikely to be an issue.
Napoli eye Grimaldo move
Napoli are considering making a January bid for Benfica full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A outfit have turned their attention to the 24-year-old Spaniard after injuries left them short of defensive cover.
Grimaldo, who is valued at around €40 million (£34m/$44m), has previously been linked with moves to Arsenal, Tottenham and Barcelona.