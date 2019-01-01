Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Inter agree on Sanchez loan

Inter and Man Utd reach deal for Sanchez
The loan will not feature an option to buy
Inter and Manchester United have agreed on a loan deal for Alexis Sanchez, reports Sky Sports.
Man Utd will pay €5 million of the Chile forward's salary as part of the deal, although Inter will not have an option to buy at the end of the loan.
Sanchez is expected to arrive in Italy on Wednesday for a medical.
Milan remain in pursuit of Correa
Milan remain in pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa although Everton Soares also remains an option for the Italian club.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Correa wants to move to Milan but an agreement has not yet been reached by the two clubs.
If that deal falls through, Milan will try to sign Brazilian international Everton from Gremio.
Inter expecting to offload Gabigol to Flamengo
Inter are looking to sell Gabriel Barbosa to Brazilian side Flamengo following the conclusion of the forward's loan, according to FCInter1908.
The striker is set to remain with Flamengo through December at least, although Inter is hoping to make that move a permanent one.
Gabigol's agent arrived on Tuesday for discussions regarding the forward's future.
Almeria confirm Coric signing
Roma's Ante Coric has completed his move to Spanish second-division side Almeria, the club announced.
The 21-year-old has arrived on an initial loan with an option to buy outright.
¡Bienvenido Coric! 🔴⚪🔴 #fichajesUDA pic.twitter.com/aXQYDAyl8C— UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) August 27, 2019
Coric made just three appearances for Roma last season.
PSG interested in Mandzukic
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Mario Mandzukic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Juventus striker is evaluating the offer after PSG took the first step to contact Juventus over the Croatian's availability.
Mandzukic is willing to be patient for the right offer to leave Juventus, whether that's before the end of the current window or in January.