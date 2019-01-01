Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to include Jovic and Navas in Neymar bid

Mauricio Pochettino has said midfielder Victor Wanyama “went backwards” during his time with Spurs, adding the club is not a “charity” in regards to playing time.

Wanyama had been a featured player at the base of the midfield for Pochettino during his time at and the Argentine brought the Kenyainternational to Spurs in a £12.3 million ($15.2m) move back in 2016.

Wanyama is rumoured to be on his way out before the European transfer window closes on September 2, with a £10m move to mooted.

