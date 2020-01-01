Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele sale key to Depay's Barca arrival

Updated
Dembele/Depay 2020
Celtic set to sign AC Milan's Laxalt

2020-10-05T00:00:34Z

AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt is poised to leave the club for Celtic before the transfer window closes, reports Gianluca Di Marzio

The Uruguayan will move to Scotland on loan having struggled for game time in Milan. 

Depay has agreed to Barca move and could leave tomorrow - Juninho

2020-10-04T22:55:46Z

Memphis Depay has agreed to terms with Barcelona and could complete his transfer as soon as Monday, according to Lyon's sporting director Juninho.

Ronald Koeman has long been linked with a move to bring Depay to Camp Nou this summer, with the former Netherlands manager eager to reunite with the attacker. 

Depay, 26, has been with Lyon since 2017 and played a big role in the club's impressive Champions League run last season as they reached the semi-finals.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Dembele sale key to Depay's Barca arrival

2020-10-04T22:40:49Z

Aouar explains Arsenal snub

2020-10-04T22:15:40Z

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has revealed that his belief that he can help the club on to greater success played a key part in him choosing to ultimately rebuff the advances of Arsenal this transfer window, describing his career so far at the Ligue 1 club as an "adventure".

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move across the English Channel to join the Gunners for much of the off-season, but put paid to questions about his future this weekend as he reportedly reaffirmed his immediate commitment to Rudi Garcia's side.

Read the full story here on Goal!

