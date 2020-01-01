Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare summer bid for €85m Inter star Skriniar

Man Utd demand £25m for Roma target Smalling
Roma reconsidering permanent deal
Roma will have to put up £25 million ($32m) should they wish to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal, claims Metro.
The Manchester United defender has impressed this season on loan in Italy, but United's high valuation of their player has led Roma to reconsider the signing.
Everton to make move for Celtic star Edouard
Everton could make a summer bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, The Daily Mail suggests.
The Toffees have scouted the Bhoys star several times this season, but so have Premier League rivals Tottenham and Leicester.
He is expected to cost at least £30 million ($39m).
Man City prepare new bid for €85m Skriniar
Inter determined to hold on to Slovakian defender
Manchester City are lining up a summer offer for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, Calciomercato claims.
The Slovakian defender has been high on the Premier League giants' shopping list and are reported to have previously made a €65 million bid for him.
Although Inter would rather hold on to the 25-year-old, they are said to value him at around €85m (£74m/$95m).
Ancelotti wants Baines to stay at Tottenham
Carlo Ancelotti says he wants Leighton Baines to sign a new contract at Everton.
The left-back signed a one-year extension at the club last summer and has made just five Premier League appearances this term, but the Italian coach wants to keep him around for at least one more season.
"The idea of the club is: ‘Don’t stop playing, stay with us for the next year’,” Ancelotti told Everton's website. "We would like to keep him and are going to talk with him.
“It would be good for us if he can stay. Physically, he has no problem. It depends on what he is thinking and whether he wants to continue. I think he wants to continue but it is his decision.”
Juventus to battle PSG for Icardi signing
Juventus are considering a summer bid for Inter striker Mauro Icardi, Calciomercato reports.
The Argentine striker is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and the French giants are eager to keep him on a permanent deal, but he is also on the Serie A giants' list.
Arsenal to sell Ozil, Guendouzi & Sokratis to finance Kokcu move
Mikel Arteta happy to let trio leave to bring in Feyenoord starlet
Arsenal will offload Mesut Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in order to finance the summer signing of Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord, The Daily Mail says.
The Gunners are leading the race to sign the Feyenoord youngster as they are lining up a summer move for him, but they will have to make room to be able to afford him.
Mikel Arteta is ready to let the trio go if it means they can bring in the promising 19-year-old.